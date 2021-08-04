THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Returns To The Belgrade Next Month

The Belgrade Theatre will welcome back Mischief Theatre's riotous comedy The Play That Goes Wrong from Mon 13 - Sat 18 Sept.

Follow the (fictional) Cornley Drama Society as they put on a 1920s murder mystery, 'The Murder at Haversham Manor'. As the title suggests, everything that can go wrong ... does! As the accident prone thesps battle against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue!

The new production of Mischief's critically acclaimed hit stars Tom Babbage (Max), Tom Bulpett (Chris), Seán Carey (Jonathan), Leonard Cook (Robert), Edward Howells (Dennis), April Hughes (Sandra), Laura Kirman (Annie), Gabriel Paul (Trevor), with understudies: Katie Hitchcock, Damien James, Edi De Melo and Aisha Numah.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, this production is directed by Sean Turner, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Winning multiple awards, including the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its seventh year in the West End and has become a global phenomenon with productions in over 35 countries and across 6 continents. Showing no signs of slowing down, it has played to an audience of over two million worldwide.

The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name 'Mischief' and created an extraordinary body of work.

Mischief's other West End successes include Peter Pan Goes Wrong, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery, and the acclaimed Groan Ups, which also visits the Belgrade in February 2022.

The Play That Goes Wrong runs at the Belgrade from Mon 13 - Sat 18 Sept. Tickets can be booked now at www.belgrade.co.uk. With a My Belgrade Subscription package, book for 3 or 4 shows and SAVE 15%. Book for 5 or more shows and save a HUGE 25%