THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE to Return to The Lowry This Holiday Season

The celebrated stage production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will return to The Lowry in Salford for a festive run from December 3, 2025, through January 11, 2026. The critically acclaimed adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ beloved novel will once again transport audiences to the magical world of Narnia with music, puppetry, and dazzling stagecraft.

The production marks the 75th anniversary of the novel’s publication. Guests at the launch event on September 26 enjoyed a sneak preview that featured live performances, a costume display, themed treats, and an appearance by the stunning Aslan puppet.

Award-winning actress Katy Stephens will star as the White Witch and Mrs. Macready. The Pevensie children will be played by Joanna Adaran (Susan), Jesse Dunbar (Peter), Kudzai Mangombe (Lucy), and Bunmi Osadolor (Edmund). Stanton Wright will take on the role of Aslan, with Alfie Richards as Mr. Tumnus, Ed Thorpe as Mr. Beaver, Anya de Villiers as Mrs. Beaver, and Kraig Thornber as the Professor, Father Christmas, and Wise Owl. The full ensemble includes Archie Combe, Andrew Davison, Molly Francis, Ruby Greenwood, Ffion Haf, Rhiannon Hopkins, Joe Keenan, Oliver Magor, JB Maya, Luca Moscardini, Rhodri Watkins, and Shane Anthony Whiteley.

The creative team includes director Michael Fentiman, working from Sally Cookson’s original production. The set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, choreographer is Shannelle “Tali” Fergus, lighting designer is Jack Knowles, sound designer is Tom Marshall, puppetry director is Toby Olié, puppetry designer is Max Humphries, aerial director is Gwen Hales, illusionist is Chris Fisher, casting director is Will Burton CDG, and wigs, hair, and make-up designer is Susanna Peretz.

Produced by Chris Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was originally staged at Leeds Playhouse and later enjoyed a successful West End run.

Tickets are available through The Lowry’s box office and website.