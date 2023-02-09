THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE Comes to Birmingham Rep This Christmas

Birmingham Rep have announced that the smash-hit production of C.S. Lewis' classic, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will roar into The Rep this Christmas direct from London's West End from Tue 14 Nov 2023 - Sun 28 Jan 2024.

Tickets are now on sale at birmingham-rep.co.uk with 25% off Adult & Child tickets if booked by Sun 26 Feb 2023.

The production played to packed houses at The Gillian Lynne Theatre in London's West End in 2022 and was seen by a quarter of a million people on its previous nineteen-week tour of the UK and Ireland.

The Rep's Artistic Director, Sean Foley said; "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is a wondrous and beloved family tale - The Rep is delighted to be presenting this acclaimed, sensational production of C.S Lewis's classic story to the city this Christmas.

"This spectacular show brings the snowy world of Narnia to magical life, with amazing stagecraft, astounding large-scale puppets, and live on-stage music and song. The production is a thrilling theatrical experience for all ages.

"The Rep is the home of the very best of family theatre over the festive period - following our record-breaking run of Nativity! The Musical, we look forward to welcoming audiences to another truly magical experience"

Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to Mr Tumnus, the talking Faun; Aslan, the unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

With magical storytelling, bewitching stagecraft and incredible puppets, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

The show is directed by Michael Fentiman, based on the original production by Sally Cookson.

C.S. Lewis' book (published by HarperCollins) has been engrossing readers young and old for over 70 years, has sold 85 million copies in 60 languages and is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. More information about C.S. Lewis from www.narnia.com.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe runs at Birmingham Rep from Tue 14 Nov 2023 - Sun 28 Jan 2024. To book tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.*