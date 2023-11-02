THE LIGHT PRINCESS Comes to The Albany in December

The Light Princess plays 2 – 24 December 2023.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 3 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024 Photo 4 Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024

THE LIGHT PRINCESS Comes to The Albany in December

The Light Princess plays 2 – 24 December 2023 at The Albany Douglas Way, Deptford, London SE8 4AG.

A modern electronic musical theatre reimagining of The Light Princess without an evil sorceress lurking in the woods – because our heroine just is who she is, and maybe she doesn’t need to change to fit in, maybe the world needs to change instead. A kiss from a prince isn't going to cut it this time.

The Light Princess explores friendship, creativity, and the social model of disability. Led by a cast of disabled and non-disabled actors the show features creative captions, integrated audio description throughout and several integrated BSL performances.

LAStheatre is an award-winning theatre company based in East Kent that creates spellbinding theatre for people of all ages. Their productions playfully develop intergenerational vocabularies to gently explore big feelings and important topics. LAStheatre’s work is often developed with local communities and schools through exciting participation projects that inspire and contribute to their creative process. Collaborators on The Light Princess included: Tidemill Academy (Deptford), SNAPS (Stockton), Village Primary (Thornaby), Garlinge Primary (Margate), and Drapers Mills (Margate).

A joyful re-imagining of the fairy tale featuring a bangin’ electronic score, gorgeous puppetry, bears and TURNIPS!

The Princess floats. She always has. The Queen worries about keeping her little girl’s feet on the ground, but all the Princess wants is to fly free. When the Princess meets inventor Orla, the two recognise a spark in one another – the unstoppable desire for change. Together they melt the heart of the frozen kingdom.

Set in a snowy winter landscape, LAStheatre‘s The Light Princess is the perfect Christmas treat for all the family and gently explores friendship, creativity, and the social model of disability.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Major Tony Cragg Sculpture Show Comes To Yorkshire At Castle Howard & York Minster Photo
Major Tony Cragg Sculpture Show Comes To Yorkshire At Castle Howard & York Minster

TONY CRAGG AT CASTLE HOWARD presents a major sculpture show across Yorkshire, featuring works at Castle Howard and York Minster. Don't miss this incredible exhibition of Tony Cragg's art.

2
NORFOLK & NORWICH FESTIVAL Returns For 2024 Photo
NORFOLK & NORWICH FESTIVAL Returns For 2024

With a full programme for 2024 set to be announced in the New Year, Norfolk & Norwich Festival have today announced the first shows to go on sale for next year's programme.

3
This is Croydon To Present the Premiere of THE STEPPING STONES PINOCCHIO PROJECT Photo
This is Croydon To Present the Premiere of THE STEPPING STONES PINOCCHIO PROJECT

An alternative Pinocchio for Croydon’s Christmas - The Stepping Stones Pinocchio Project offers a unique twist on the classic tale.

4
Ampetronic And Listen Technologies Partner As Global Leaders In Assistive Listening And Wi Photo
Ampetronic And Listen Technologies Partner As Global Leaders In Assistive Listening And Wireless Audio Distribution

Ampetronic and Listen Technologies have partnered to create a leading source for assistive listening and wireless audio distribution solutions.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Transit in UK Regional Transit
The Space Theatre (11/28-12/02)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Midlands Arts Centre (2/17-2/17)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Brixham Theatre (11/10-11/11)
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
Swan Lake in UK Regional Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You