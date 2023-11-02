THE LIGHT PRINCESS Comes to The Albany in December

The Light Princess plays 2 – 24 December 2023 at The Albany Douglas Way, Deptford, London SE8 4AG.

A modern electronic musical theatre reimagining of The Light Princess without an evil sorceress lurking in the woods – because our heroine just is who she is, and maybe she doesn’t need to change to fit in, maybe the world needs to change instead. A kiss from a prince isn't going to cut it this time.

The Light Princess explores friendship, creativity, and the social model of disability. Led by a cast of disabled and non-disabled actors the show features creative captions, integrated audio description throughout and several integrated BSL performances.

LAStheatre is an award-winning theatre company based in East Kent that creates spellbinding theatre for people of all ages. Their productions playfully develop intergenerational vocabularies to gently explore big feelings and important topics. LAStheatre’s work is often developed with local communities and schools through exciting participation projects that inspire and contribute to their creative process. Collaborators on The Light Princess included: Tidemill Academy (Deptford), SNAPS (Stockton), Village Primary (Thornaby), Garlinge Primary (Margate), and Drapers Mills (Margate).

A joyful re-imagining of the fairy tale featuring a bangin’ electronic score, gorgeous puppetry, bears and TURNIPS!

The Princess floats. She always has. The Queen worries about keeping her little girl’s feet on the ground, but all the Princess wants is to fly free. When the Princess meets inventor Orla, the two recognise a spark in one another – the unstoppable desire for change. Together they melt the heart of the frozen kingdom.

Set in a snowy winter landscape, LAStheatre‘s The Light Princess is the perfect Christmas treat for all the family and gently explores friendship, creativity, and the social model of disability.