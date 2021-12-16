THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW Extends Tour into 2022

Following a hugely successful UK tour in 2021, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow have announced more dates so that this thrilling adaptation can be performed on more stages across the UK. Washington Irving's classic tale has been given new life by acclaimed playwright Philip Meeks (Murder, Margaret and Me; Harpy) who wields the horror genre to reflect on the lingering appeal of fables, storytelling and monsters. The ghoulish production revitalises the classic text to leave audiences simmering with anticipation. Welcome to Sleepy Hollow.

Stars of the stage and screen, Wendi Peters (Big! The Musical; Coronation Street) and Bill Ward (Everybody's Talking About Jamie; Emmerdale) lead on the stage, alongside Sam Jackson (Skins, E4; Beautiful Thing, National Tour), Rose Quentin (York Witches Society, MSR Media), Lewis Cope (Vera, ITV; Witness for the Prosecution, London County Hall) and Jon Paul Rowden (The Government Inspector, Newcastle Theatre Royal; Twelfth Night, UK tour with The Lord Chamberlain's Men).

Arriving as the new teacher, Ichabod Crane finds himself embroiled in the secrets and unsettling traditions of the locals. However, all is not as it seems. When disturbing events overwhelm the small town, he finds himself swept up in a dangerous mystery which leaves him doubting his own sanity - and audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by Jake Smith (The Hound of the Baskervilles; A Christmas Carol; I'm Gonna Pray For You So Hard), this production transforms the American Dream into the American Gothic.

Jake Smith comments, Sleepy Hollow is undoubtedly one of the greatest horror stories ever written and a tour de force to stage. This production has at its heart the power of nomadic storytelling and gathering around the campfire for a good ghost story. It is an important story for now as we look at conversations around the identity of nations, communities and humankind throughout the world.

This production has allowed an incredible ensemble of actors to viscerally and inventively bring the Hollow to life. We look forward to transporting the audience through a quest of logic and illusion, creating fear and defying expectation.

Filipe J. Carvalho (Back To The Future The Musical; Secret Cinema presents Stranger Things) brings jaw-dropping illusions that resurrects the Headless Horseman and brings the Hollow to life. Also bringing their talents to the creative team are designer Amy Watts, choreographer Chris Cuming, sound designer Sam Glossop and lighting designers Jason Addison.

Tour Dates

18th -22nd January Crewe Lyceum Theatre

Crewe

0343 310 0050 | crewelyceum.co.uk

24th - 29th January New Theatre

Cardiff

0343 310 0041 | newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

2nd - 5th February Eden Court

Inverness

01463 234234 | eden-court.co.uk

15th - 19th February Derby Theatre

01332 59 39 39 | derbytheatre.co.uk

1st - 5th March New Wolsey Theatre

Ipswich

01473 295900 | wolseytheatre.co.uk

8th - 12th March Theatre Clwyd

01352 344101 | theatrclwyd.com

14th - 19th March Salisbury Playhouse

01722 320333 | wiltshirecreative.co.uk