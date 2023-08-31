THE KATIE PRICE SHOW Comes to The Lowry in November

The live podcast will take place  on Tuesday 7th November 2023.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 2 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Photos: See New Workshop Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle Photo 3 Photos: See New Workshop Photos for SINATRA THE MUSICAL, Starring Matt Doyle
Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL

THE KATIE PRICE SHOW Comes to The Lowry in November

Katie Price has announced that she’ll be hitting the stage at The Lowry (Quays), Salford on Tuesday 7th November 2023 for a very special live version of The Katie Price Show podcast.

Expect an evening of chaos, stories, an array of special guests and lots of singing – as hosts Katie Price and her sister Sophie bring their smash hit podcast to the live stage for one night only. From her early modelling days as Jordan to being crowned the Queen of reality TV, the pair will be talking about everything and all, no topics off limits.

Presales for The Katie Price Show will start Thursday 31st August, at 10am, with general on-sale following Monday 4th September, at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk.

Seven weddings, six autobiographies and countless reality shows later – Katie Price is still lever out of the headlines. Now fans will have the opportunity to come and meet one of the most talked about women in Britain, and her loveable sister Sophie, to find out who the real Katie Price is.

The sisters are total opposites, but their banter and hilarious stories is what’s made the podcast an instant success.

Fans are encouraged to grab tickets quickly and remember – never underestimate the Pricey!
 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Arthur Smith & Kathryn Williams Head To Henley This September Photo
Arthur Smith & Kathryn Williams Head To Henley This September

Grumpy Old Men star Arthur Smith and Mercury Music Prize nominee Kathryn Williams are among the internationally acclaimed performers heading to Henley-on-Thames with Honk! this September.

2
English Touring Opera Performs Two New Productions This Autumn Photo
English Touring Opera Performs Two New Productions This Autumn

English Touring Opera (ETO) explores themes of love, power and how the two interact for its Autumn tour, presenting two brand-new productions of Monteverdi’s The Coronation of Poppea and Rossini’s Cinderella. 

3
Birmingham Hippodrome Reveals Lineup For 2024 Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Reveals Lineup For 2024

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a line-up of new productions for 2024 including a stellar line up of West End and Broadway smash-hit musicals.

4
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Photo
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER

All new rehearsal photos and a teaser trailer have been released for London Classic Theatre’s UK and Ireland tour of Faith Healer. The tour opens at New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme on 5 September and runs until 17 November closing at Venue Connaught Theatre, Worthing. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
The North Wall Arts Centre (9/21-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
The Quarry Theatre (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/19-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wesley Centre, Harrogate Theatres (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Purcell Room (9/01-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (10/04-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Brighton Dome (11/01-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You