THE KATIE PRICE SHOW Comes to The Lowry in November

Katie Price has announced that she’ll be hitting the stage at The Lowry (Quays), Salford on Tuesday 7th November 2023 for a very special live version of The Katie Price Show podcast.



Expect an evening of chaos, stories, an array of special guests and lots of singing – as hosts Katie Price and her sister Sophie bring their smash hit podcast to the live stage for one night only. From her early modelling days as Jordan to being crowned the Queen of reality TV, the pair will be talking about everything and all, no topics off limits.



Presales for The Katie Price Show will start Thursday 31st August, at 10am, with general on-sale following Monday 4th September, at 10am local time via LiveNation.co.uk.



Seven weddings, six autobiographies and countless reality shows later – Katie Price is still lever out of the headlines. Now fans will have the opportunity to come and meet one of the most talked about women in Britain, and her loveable sister Sophie, to find out who the real Katie Price is.



The sisters are total opposites, but their banter and hilarious stories is what’s made the podcast an instant success.



Fans are encouraged to grab tickets quickly and remember – never underestimate the Pricey!

