THE GRUFFALO Livestream Will Be Made Available To Watch Online Until 3 January 2021

Due to the huge success of the live-streamed performances of 'The Gruffalo' as well as the very sad news that the 'in-person' run of 'The Gruffalo's Child' at Alexandra Palace had to be canceled due to London's Tier 3 restrictions, leading family theatre company Tall Stories will make the recording of 'The Gruffalo' live-stream performance available to audiences across the country. This recording will be available to watch around the world 'on-demand' for a limited time only.

From 11th to 13th December the production was live-streamed in association with The Lowry to approximately 40,000 school children at a discounted rate, including free performances for 17,000 school children in Salford and Islington, followed by around 6600 viewers watching from home over the weekend.

The recorded performance was originally broadcast live from the Tall Stories Studio in London on 13th December 2020. The performance lasts approximately an hour and once a ticket has been purchased (tickets priced from £10 per household), customers will have five days to watch the show, much like purchasing a movie via other on-demand services. The show is available to purchase until 3rd January 2021.

This recorded version of the live-stream promises to bring some monstrously festive theatrical sparkle to living rooms all over the world, whilst at the same time providing audiences with the opportunity to support Tall Stories, a registered charity which like so many others in the theatre industry, has been badly hit in the wake of Covid-19 this year and relies on income from ticket sales to survive.

A perfect family treat, this much-loved stage adaptation of 'The Gruffalo' is based on the classic book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and presented in association with The Lowry in Salford.

Directed by Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell, this wildly fun recorded live-stream features an exclusive video introduction from the author Julia Donaldson and a special afterword from illustrator Axel Scheffler plus a free printable activity pack filled with ways to make your at-home theatre experience extra special.

This wonderful and iconic adventure is suitable for everyone aged three and up. The full cast includes Ashley Sean-Cook (The Gruffalo), Rebecca Newman (Mouse), Jake Addley (Predators), and Steve McCourt (Understudy).

A captioned recording of 'The Gruffalo' will also be available to purchase, as well as a captioned recording of 'The Snail and the Whale' live-stream which enjoyed a hugely successful virtual tour over October half-term. Both captioned recordings also feature a British Sign Language introduction and will be available from Monday 21st December to Sunday 3rd January.

Tall Stories are partnering with TicketCo TV who are providing the booking system and streaming platform.

'A mouse took a stroll through the deep dark wood...'

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep dark wood in Tall Stories' magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo - is there?

Tall Stories has toured 'The Gruffalo' around the UK and the world since its premiere at Chester Gateway Theatre in May 2001 - just 18 months after the book was published. As well as London West End runs at the Lyric Theatre, Duchess Theatre, Vaudeville Theatre, and Arts Theatre the show has been to nearly every major regional theatre in the UK, plus the USA (including the New Victory Theater in New York), Canada, Australia (including Sydney Opera House), New Zealand, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, Poland, China, South Africa, Chile, and the Philippines.

The recorded productions can be purchased here: www.tallstories.org.uk/shows

Or via the links on ticketco here:

The Gruffalo - Watch At Home

https://tallstories.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/gruffalo_watch_at_home/TS

The Gruffalo - Watch At Home - Captioned Performance

Available to purchase from 21st December

https://tallstories.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/gruffalo_captioned

The Snail and the Whale - Watch At Home - Captioned Performance

https://tallstories.ticketco.events/uk/en/e/snail_captioned

Tickets for all performances: £10/£15/£20 per household.