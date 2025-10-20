THE FORSYTE SAGA PARTS I AND 2 Comes to Stratford-Upon-Avon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre's two-part production of The Forsyte Saga - based on John Galsworthy's Nobel-winning epic novels of love, ownership and the end of Empire - plays the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between 28 November 2025 – 10 January 2026.

First presented in 2024 at the Park Theatre, London, the critically acclaimed production is directed by Josh Roche, and retold by Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan. Fiona Hampton, Joseph Millson and Flora Spencer-Longhurst reprise their roles as Irene, Soames and Fleur in a story that covers the years 1886 to 1927.

1886. The Empire is at its peak. Business is good for the Forsytes. Over sixty years they have invested, acquired and saved their way towards wealth. But the Forsyte lust for ownership is relentless. Soames' possessive love for his wife Irene shatters their marriage. Her break for freedom triggers events which reverberate down the generations.

Josh Roche, director said, “I first read the plays six years ago now and immediately felt the power of them. At their best these two productions should work like a great book by a winter fireside, a place to escape into, a story that is so compelling you don't notice the hours go by. See both in a day if you can. Galsworthy's great theme is the strangeness and unpredictability of life. We set out with expectations of one kind, and reality has something else in store…

“And in that way life has imitated art - The Forsyte Saga started out at Park Theatre on a very small budget, brought to life by the willpower of the producer Ashley Cook, whose tenacity and bravery made the project possible. This production's journey to the RSC, by way of the RSC's Co-Artistic Directors, Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey's support, is a testament to the perseverance of freelancers to make work, without safety nets or guarantees.”

Fiona Hampton makes her RSC debut as Irene Forsyte. Other theatre credits include: Scenes from a Repatriation (Royal Court); Touching The Void (Bristol Old Vic/Duke of York's Theatre); Metamorphoses, Raleigh: The Treason Trial (Sam Wanamaker Playhouse); and Much Ado About Nothing (Globe). Film and TV credits include: Kingsman, The Collection and Holby City.

Joseph Millson plays Soames Forsyte. Joseph is an RSC Associate Artist. Previous RSC credits include: The Rover (UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a play); Much Ado About Nothing; King John; The Dog in the Manger; House of Desires; and Pedro The Great Pretender. Other theatre credits include: The Merchant of Venice 1936 and Noises Off (West End); Betrayal (Theatre Royal, Bath); Mary Poppins (West End, Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, BTA Awards) and Keith (Arcola Theatre). TV credits include Van Der Valk, Ashes to Ashes, Mount Pleasant and Peak Practice.

Flora Spencer-Longhurst plays Fleur Forsyte. Previous RSC credits include: A Christmas Truce, Much Ado About Nothing and Love's Labour's Lost. Other theatre credits include: Amelie (Criterion Theatre); Once (Phoenix Theatre); Member Of The Wedding (Young Vic); Titus Andronicus (Globe); The Children's Hour (Royal Exchange) and The Beggar's Opera (Regent's Park). TV credits include: The Bastard Executioner, Unforgiven, The Family Man and Wallander.

The full cast comprises: Emma Amos (Emily and Juley Forsyte, Part 1; June and Holly Forsyte, Part 2); Paul Carroll (Ensemble); Fiona Hampton (Irene Forsyte); Nigel Hastings (James Forsyte, Part 1; Jo Forsyte and Harold Blade, Part 2); Michael Lumsden (Jolyon Forsyte, Swithin and Doctor, Part 1; Prosper Profond and Riggs, Part 2); Abigail Mahony (Ensemble); Joseph Millson (Soames Forsyte); Florence Roberts (June Forsyte and Annette Forsyte, Part 1; Annette Forsyte and Anne Forsyte, Part 2); Andy Rush (Philip Bosinnery and Mr Polteed, Part 1; Jon Forsyte, Part 2); Fiona Spencer-Longhurst (Fleur Forsyte); and Jamie Wilkes (Jo Forsyte/Policeman, Part 1; Michael Mont, Part 2).

Josh Roche is an international theatre director, dramaturg and writer. Selected directing credits include The Importance of Being Earnest (Manchester Royal Exchange), The Forsyte Saga (Park Theatre, London), My Name is Rachel Corrie (Young Vic, JMK Award), Home (Minerva, Chichester Festival Theatre), Orlando (59E59, NY) and Pressure (Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto). Josh also writes and directs with Flawbored, co-creating the award winning It's A Motherf*cking Pleasure, which has toured the UK, Europe and the US. He is the co-founder of the OpenHire campaign for fair hiring.

Joining Josh, Shaun and Lin on the creative team are: Anna Yates (Set and Costume Designer); Alex Musgrave (Lighting Designer); Max Pappenheim (Composer and Sound Designer); Patrice Bowler (Movement Director); and Matthew Dewsbury CDG (Additional Casting).