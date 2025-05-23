THE DAUGHTER OF TIME Begins Performance at Charing Cross Theatre This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, Charing Cross Theatre will stage the world premiere of The Daughter of Time, a brand-new stage adaptation of Josephine Tey's seminal crime novel.

Adapted by playwright M. Kilburg Reedy and directed by Jenny Eastop, the production begins performances on Friday 18 July 2025 for a strictly limited run until Saturday 13 September, with a Gala Press Night on Friday 25 July, marking what would have been Tey's 129th birthday.

Presented by Excelsior Entertainment, Mercurius Theatre and Steven M. Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Ltd., The Daughter of Time reimagines Tey's genre-defining novel – ranked No.1 in the British Crime Writers' Association's list of the Top 100 Crime Novels of All Time – for the stage, blending mystery, wit and romance with a powerful inquiry into how history is written.

London, 1950. Inspector Alan Grant, laid up in hospital, investigates the alleged crimes of Richard III and the murder of the Princes in the Tower as a “cold case file.” What begins as a distraction becomes an urgent mission, as Grant tangles with two scheming Shakespearean actors, a couple of opinionated nurses, his own sceptical deputy, and a lovesick young American historical researcher to solve his case. And along the way, he might just solve the mystery of his own heart.

Playwright M. Kilburg Reedy said, “Like so many other readers, I was fascinated by Josephine Tey's brilliant novel when I first came across it and felt inspired to dig deeper into Richard III's story. What drew me in was a sense of injustice done to Richard and the question of how a historical record can be distorted for political purposes – including even recent events within everyone's living memory. As a playwright, it was a challenge to make Inspector Grant's famous inquiry dynamic and theatrical, so I introduced some other elements and even a new character to the story, while remaining true enough to the novel's DNA that I hope to satisfy Tey's most ardent fans. I also hope I've made an argument that prods even the Richard antagonists to look at the evidence, and lack of evidence, with fresh eyes.”

Philippa Langley MBE, the researcher behind the 2012 discovery of Richard III's remains and Deputy Chair of the Richard III Society, said, “Kilburg has written a gripping play that makes an eloquent defense case for Richard III based on Josephine Tey's landmark work. Last summer, when Kilburg brought a company of actors to perform a staged reading of it during the Society's 2024 Centenary celebrations at Middleham in Yorkshire, the membership and local community audience were absolutely delighted with it. The opening night on Tey's birthday feels as if it was meant to be, and I'm incredibly excited to see the play getting the premiere it deserves.”

Director Jenny Eastop added “I read The Daughter of Time years ago and remember how astonishingly eye-opening it is, not only the truth about Richard III of course but also the ability of those in power to re-write history to create an alternate “truth”. Kilburg Reedy's play brings the characters brilliantly springing off the page with dramatic life but is also a trumpet call from history to make us question who is in control of writing ‘truth'.”

Production Designer Bob Sterrett said, “The Daughter of Time has everything that's fun – a murder mystery, a cold case file, a love story, and Kings and Queens with an added Shakespearean edge.”

Steven Levy, Director of Charing Cross Theatre, commented, “Our theatre is perhaps best known for its musical productions, but we make a concerted effort to present at least one dramatic production each year that really stands out to us. We are proud to be presenting The Daughter of Time, a play which we believe is a uniquely entertaining and challenging work that our audiences will derive immense pleasure from.”

Greg Frankenfield, for Excelsior Entertainment, added, “This is a play for our times – exploring misinformation, public perception, and the fight for truth. It couldn't be more relevant.”

The Daughter of Time, based on the novel by Josephine Tey, is written by M. Kilburg Reedy, directed by Jenny Eastop, with set and costume design by Bob Sterrett, lighting design by Oliver McNally, composition by Haddon Kime, sound design by Andrew Johnson, hair, make-up and wigs by Diana Estrada Hudson, casting by Neil Rutherford, production management by James Anderton. The Daughter of Time is produced by Excelsior Entertainment, Mercurius Theatre, and Steven M. Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited.

Full casting and creative team to be announced shortly.

