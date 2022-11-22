The Beekeeper Of Aleppo is coming to Salisbury Playhouse in March 2023. Christy Lefteri's best-selling novel has its world premiere in a brand new adaptation by Nesrin Alrefaai, and Matthew Spangler who adapted the hit West End and now Broadway stage version of The Kite Runner, from 21 - 25 March 2023.

Nuri is a beekeeper; his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens.

When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again. This compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection - between friends, families and strangers.

Winner of the Aspen Words Award, Runner up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and one of The Times top three bestselling books of 2020, Christy Lefteri's best-selling novel has its world premiere in a brand new adaptation by Nesrin Alrefaai, and Matthew Spangler who adapted the hit West End and now Broadway stage version of The Kite Runner.

Image Credit: Wiltshire Creative