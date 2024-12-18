THE BADDIES Reveals New Cast Members & Additional Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New cast members have been revealed for the brand-new stage adaptation of THE BADDIES, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's smash-hit 2022 story, that had its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh earlier this year and played successful runs at Warwick Arts and The Rose, Kingston. It will embark on a UK tour in early February 2025, followed by a sit-down summer season at London's Cadogan Hall from Friday 1 – Sunday 24 August 2025.

Meet the very worst Baddies in the world! Don't you dare to come too close to a witch, a troll and an ancient ghost! The Baddies love being bad. They roar, spook and cast spells to try and scare a girl out of her wits…who will succeed? Or perhaps the girl is braver than they think…

Directed and choreographed by Katie Beard, and with songs by Joe Stilgoe (Zog and Zog and The Flying Doctors), The Baddies is a wickedly hilarious adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's smash-hit story, and a laugh-out-loud riot for all the family. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's book has been adapted for the stage by David Greig and Jackie Crichton.

The current cast going on tour will be James Stirling (Zog and The Flying Doctors, UK Tour and Cadogan Hall, Timpson: the Musical, UK tour) as ‘Ghost', with Lottie Mae O'Kill (Zog, UK Tour, 13 The Musical, Ambassadors) as ‘Mama Mouse', Yuki Sutton (Ride, Charing Cross Theatre; Sam Wu Is Not Afraid of Ghosts, Polka Theatre) as ‘Girl' and swing Ben Simon (As You Like it, The Duke's Theatre Co, Little Red Riding Hood, Birmingham Rep).

Joining them will be Rosie Meek (The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre) as ‘Witch' and Nic James (Mr Bloom's Nursery, UK Tour) as ‘Troll' as well as Georgie McSherry (Schwartz at 75, Lyric Theatre) as a swing and dance captain.

New venues added to the previously announced 2025 tour will be: Poole Lighthouse (Saturday 8 – Sunday 9 February), ArtsDepot North Finchley (Friday 4 – Sunday 6 April), MAST Southampton (Wednesday 16 – Saturday 19 April), King's Theatre Glasgow (Tuesday 6 – Wednesday 7 May), Dundee Rep (Thursday 15 – Saturday 17 May), Watford Palace Theatre (Friday 30 May – Sunday 1 June), Theatre Royal Brighton (Tuesday 10 – Thursday 12 June).

Current 2025 tour dates are Horsham Capitol (Thursday 6 - Friday 7 February), Yvonne Arnaud (Friday 14 - Sunday 16 February), Liverpool Playhouse (Tuesday 18 - Saturday 22 February), Durham Gala (Tuesday 25 - Thursday 27 February), Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre (Monday 3 – Tuesday 4 March), Hull City Hall (Tuesday 11 - Wednesday 12 March), Lowther Pavilion (Thursday 13 - Friday 14 March), Theatre Royal Winchester (Friday 21 - Sunday 23 March), Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre (Tuesday 1 - Thursday 3 April), Coventry Albany (Tuesday 8 - Sunday 13 April), Southport Atkinson Theatre (30 April – 1 May), Lowry Quays (Fri 2 - Sun 4 May), The Gaiety Theatre Ayr (Sat 10 May), Leeds Carriageworks (Friday 23 - Sunday 25 May), Newbury Corn Exchange (Tuesday 27 - Thursday 29 May), Worcester Swan (Tuesday 3 - Wednesday 4 June).

The Baddies has set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, lighting design by Simon Hayes, fight direction by Carlotta De Gregori from RC Annie and puppetry from Edie Edmundsen. Alongside sound design from Richard Brooks, is musical direction from Paul Herbert, Heather Scott Martin as associate choreographer, and Cleo McCabe as costume supervisor and Craig Fleming as production manager. The stage management team consists of technical SM [lighting] Anna Eagle and CSM Jack Sheffield.

Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and the team behind smash -hit stage hits including Stick Man, Tabby McTat, Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales, Zog, and Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Jennifer Sutherland from Freckle Productions said, “Freckle are thrilled at the response to The Baddies and are excited to be touring it around the UK in 2025. It has been amazing working with David Greig and Jackie Crichton to transport The Baddies onto the stage.”

David Greig, Artistic Director of The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh said, “The Lyceum is delighted to be working with Freckle Productions again, after the resounding success of Stick Man. We look forward to creating a whole new generation of theatre goers with this Julia Donaldson classic.”

Julia Donaldson said, “I am delighted that The Baddies will be brought to families around the UK next year in The Lyceum and Freckle Productions. The latter have done such fun and inventive things with Zog and Stick Man and my other characters over the years. I'm particularly happy that Joe Stilgoe, with his gift for catchy tunes and clever lyrics, has written the songs for the show, and I feel confident that the result will be a great night at the theatre for kids of all ages.”

