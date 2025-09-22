TEECHERS Will Embark on 2026 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John Godber Company has announced the 2026 UK tour of John Godber's much-loved comedy Teechers, a classic of modern British theatre that remains as fresh and relevant today as when it was first written.

Reset for our post-COVID times, Teechers is a hilarious, fast-paced and sharply observed account of life at Whitewall Academy. Told through the eyes of three Year 11 students - Salty, Gail and Hobby - the play charts the frustrations, hopes and hilarious mishaps of life in the classroom. With teenage swagger and outlandish imagination, the trio bring to life a host of unforgettable characters: teachers, students, site managers and more.

This energetic new production features a brilliant northern cast:

Jo Patmore as Gail

Sophie Suddaby as Hobby

Levi Payne as Salty

The trio's comic timing, energy and honesty bring new life to one of John Godber's most celebrated works.

Alongside the tour, education workshops will be available for schools and colleges. Delivered by experienced facilitators from The John Godber Company, the workshops offer students a chance to explore themes from the play, develop performance skills, and engage with one of the most important British comedies of the last forty years.

Venues include Bridlington Spa, New Vic, Stoke, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Hull Truck Theatre, Octagon Theatre, Bolton, Old Laundry Theatre, Windermere, New Theatre Royal Lincoln, Reading Rep and many more.