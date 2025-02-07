Synergy Theatre Project New Play Providers To Tour Schools And Play In Brixton House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Synergy's Artistic Director Esther Baker directs Ambreen Razia's new play, Providers as part of the award-winning company's touring to school's work.

The cost of living is biting for Mia and her unwell older sister Christa. Saleem's brother Yusuf is earning more than he gets from running a vape shop. Mia has a hustle and Saleem is the poet who thinks he can save her…

Providers explores the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on young people through the lens of two unconventional families, each featuring a school-age child and an older sibling. The play addresses how financial pressures affect them and pull them into criminality, sparking discussions about money, vulnerability, and resilience.

Featuring a cast of professional and ex prisoner actors, Providers is a play about family, love, money and what we do when we don't have enough of it. Providers will visit schools and PRU's in Ealing, Harrow, Brent, Camden, Lambeth, Barnet and Croydon before opening at Brixton House on 25 March 2025. There will be post show Q&A's following all performances.

The cast includes Aamira Challenger, Adil Hassan, Daniella Henry and Sunjay Midda.

Ambreen Razia is an award-winning actress and writer. Her writing credits include Favour (Bush Theatre), Diary of a Hounslow Girl (Tour), this was also adapted as a BBC pilot. Other credits include Romani Girl (Theatre Royal Stratford East). Ambreen also wrote her short film Relapse which centred around reoffending after prison and she co-edited BBC Radio 4's chat show Gossip and the Goddesses with Meera Syal. Her acting credits include Black Mirror (Netflix), Hounslow Diaries (BBC). Ambreen appears in The Agency for Paramount plus and Showtime starring Michael Fassbender and directed by Joe Wright, she starred as Shandy Fine in Season Three of Ted Lasso and as Detective Yasmine Thread in Channel 4's The Curse.

Synergy has gained recognition for its work most recently received Community Award at the Stage Awards 2025. Other awards include the 2021 The Stage 100 Award for its provision during the pandemic, shortlisted for both the 2022 and 2023 London Youth Awards, and the 2023 Creative Circle Award (Bronze, Silver and Gold), 2024 Smiley Charity Film Award and 2024 Offies (Off West End) ‘Theatre for Young Audiences' Award.

Established in 2000, Synergy Theatre Project is an award-winning theatre company working with prisoners and ex-prisoners, producing shows in both theatre and within prisons, delivering education projects for young people and new writing initiatives to develop playwrights in prison. Theatre credits include The Gut Girls (HMP Downview), He Said She Said (Kiln Theatre),The Special Relationship, (Soho Theatre), There is a Field (Theatre503), Blackout (Ovalhouse), Homecomings new writing Festival (Theatre503), Evan Placey's Girls Like That (Unicorn Theatre), Cape and Burning Bird (Unicorn Theatre), Stephen Adly Guirgis's Jesus Hopped the ‘A' Train (Trafalgar Studios); Shelagh Stephenson's The Long Road (Soho Theatre); Elmina's Kitchen (HMP Brixton); On the Waterfront (Wimbledon Studio Theatre) and Burn and Someone to Watch Over Me (Southwark Playhouse).

Tuesday 25 to Saturday 29 March

Brixton House

385 Coldharbour Lane

London SW9 8GL

Times

Tuesday 25 March: 2pm

Wednesday 26 & Thursday 27 March: 11am & 2pm

Friday 28 & Saturday 29 March: 2pm & 7pm

Booking

Box Office: 020 7582 7680

or in person (Open Mon-Sat 8:30am to 9:30pm and Sun 10am to 6pm)

