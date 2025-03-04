Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK Will Tour the UK in 2025-26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Susan Hill’s The Woman in Black will return for a UK Tour, opening at Storyhouse, Chester on Wednesday 24 September 2025. The production will then play at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury ahead of a 3-week run at London’s Alexandra Palace before touring to Plymouth, Brighton, Richmond, Bath, and in 2026, Darlington, York, Glasgow, Birmingham, Chelmsford, Oxford, Poole, Liverpool, Nottingham and Guildford, with further venues and casting to be announced.

For 33 years THE WOMAN IN BLACK played a record-breaking run in the West End, with over 13,000 performances at the Fortune Theatre before its final performance on Saturday 4 March 2023. It has also been seen by over 7 million people in the UK.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Following a Christmas production in 1987 at a pub in Scarborough, THE WOMAN IN BLACK was brought to Hammersmith’s Lyric Theatre in January 1989. Reviews were sufficiently encouraging (apart from The Independent, who regretted the production’s inability to incorporate a live dog) to warrant a West End run. Its West End tour started at the Strand (now Novello) Theatre in March and moved to the Playhouse in April, finally lodging at the Fortune on June 7, 1989.

Throughout the production’s run in the West End and during its many tours the producer has been determined to keep ticket prices within the range of students and young people, a policy that continues today.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Tour Dates

WEDNESDAY 24 – SATURDAY 27 SEPTEMBER

CHESTER STORYHOUSE

www.storyhouse.com/

ON SALE 10 MARCH 2025

TUESDAY 30 SEPTEMBER – SATURDAY 4 OCTOBER

SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN

www.theatresevern.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

WEDNESDAY 8 – SUNDAY 26 OCTOBER

ALEXANDRA PALACE

www.alexandrapalace.com/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 4 – SATURDAY 8 NOVEMBER

THEATRE ROYAL PLYMOUTH

www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 18 – SATURDAY 22 NOVEMBER

THEATRE ROYAL BRIGHTON

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 25 – SATURDAY 29 NOVEMBER

RICHMOND THEATRE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 2 – SATURDAY 6 DECEMBER

Theatre Royal Bath

www.theatreroyal.org.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 6 – SATURDAY 10 JANUARY

DARLINGTON HIPPODROME

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 13 – SATURDAY 17 JANUARY

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 20 – SATURDAY 24 JANUARY

THEATRE ROYAL GLASGOW

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 27 – SATURDAY 31 JANUARY

THE ALEXANDRA, BIRMINGHAM

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 3 – SATURDAY 7 FEBRUARY

CHELMSFORD THEATRE

www.chelmsfordtheatre.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 10 – SATURDAY 14 FEBRUARY

OXFORD PLAYHOUSE

www.oxfordplayhouse.com/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 17 – SATURDAY 21 FEBRUARY

LIGHTHOUSE POOLE

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 24 – SATURDAY 28 FEBRUARY

LIVERPOOL PLAYHOUSE

everymanplayhouse.com/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 10 – SATURDAY 14 MARCH

THEATRE ROYAL, NOTTINGHAM

trch.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 14 – SATURDAY 18 APRIL

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, GUILDFORD

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/

ON SALE 17 MARCH

Comments