Summer Starts With A Free Family Festival In Leicester's City Centre

Journeys Festival International returns to the city centre for a jam-packed weekend on 22 and 23 July.

The U.K's first Festival of Sanctuary will celebrate its 11th year in the city and the start of the summer holidays with a programme of exciting outdoor arts shows for audiences of all ages.

The festival shares performances with creative and cultural activities by artists from the UK and beyond. The festival will celebrate Leicester as an international and diverse city with a programme of performances that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Deputy city mayor for culture Cllr Adam Clarke said: "It's hard to believe the Journeys Festival International is taking place in Leicester for the 11th time, as it's so fresh and exciting every year. It's a fantastic, free way to celebrate the start of the school holidays, and I'm so glad we are able to work with partners once again to bring these creative, thought-provoking shows and performances to our city centre."

Get ready to roam around the streets of Leicester with sea giant Eko, enjoy hip-hop dance, acrobatics and aerial performances or take a few moments of rest in a rotating hammock at the Clock Tower. The festival will also have fabulous shows to see in Jubilee Square, on the High Street, Green Dragon Square and St Peter's Square as the team aims to fill the city streets with creative activities and world-class artists.

Stephen Munn, Interim Creative Director at Art Reach commented - 'Journeys Festival International is a free festival celebrating the incredible diversity of Leicester. We at Art Reach are proud to be an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation supported through public funds to present amazing work across the City - this is a festival for the people of Leicester so please enjoy and expect the unexpected!'

During the weekend, you'll be able to interact with the international performers of Kamchàtka as they wander the city streets, explore stories of female migration by Whispered Tales and investigate fast fashion in a dance show by Directie & Co.

There will also be masterful puppeteering by Autin Dance Theatre, characters from Persian Paintings with Sonia Sabri Company plus there will be astonishing acrobatic and dance skills of TeaTime Company, Mimbre, Damae Dance and Compagnie Dyptik.

If all that excitement means you need some rest, you'll be able enjoy some time up in the air with The Relaxerette and then come back to hop on the giant swings by All or Nothing. People can also get down to the beats of the Big Fat Disco Bike and let your children scream for good at Roar Race. Get your phones ready to access hidden virtual reality content with Avant Garde Dance or join in an urban safari exploration with Actic.

There's lots to explore at Journeys Festival International this year - you can find more information about the festival weekend on 22 and 23 July at www.journeysfestival.com