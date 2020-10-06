Studio 3 Arts Announces Groundbreakers Mentoring Scheme

Deadline is on Friday 23 October, 5pm.

Groundbreakers is a new leadership programme for young people aged 16-25 who live in the East London and Essex area. It is led by Studio 3 Arts, a non-profit organisation, who socially engage and create art with and for the people of Barking and Dagenham. The programme aims to empower and grow the leadership potential of young people in the local area. It also creates leaders who will contribute to the social, economic and cultural wellbeing of the communities in London.

Groundbreakers Leadership Programme started in March 2020 and due to its success will be running again, the new second programme begins at the end of October 2020. There will be 5 programmes over 3 years in total. Fourteen young people from the first programme have gone on to launch inspirational projects including opening a dance academy, planning a youth arts festival, launching a cake making business and becoming a youth worker.

'Groundbreakers is all about unlocking potential, overcoming imposter syndrome and supporting young people to achieve their dreams. No goal is too big when it's properly planned.' Liza Vallance, Artistic Director & Chief Executive Officer, Studio 3 Arts

The programme provides:

Leadership readiness training - guide you to use your personality and your attributes to shape the way you lead. You will be able to self-assess and identify your areas for development

Vision-building and goal setting support - support you to identify your vision and set goals to achieve them

Work placement bursaries - we will give you a financial bursary and help you find work experience for your field of interest.

Mentoring -help you find someone that will act as a mentor and provide 1:1 coaching sessions in building confidence and business planning

Fundraising and financial oversight training - you will learn how to raise money for your ideas. and funded by the Young Londoners' Fund, as part of a borough-wide youth engagement initiative led by Barking and Dagenham Council, with Studio 3 Arts, Spark2Life and Boxup Crime.

To apply, young people must be aged between 16-25 years old, provide their contact details and respond to the following question using the online application form: Why would you like to join the Groundbreakers Leadership Programme? This can be answered in writing (300-500 words) or in a video (3min max). Deadline is on Friday 23 October, 5pm. For application form and for additional info: http://www.studio3arts.org.uk/groundbreakers

