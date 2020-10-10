Storyhouse Founders Recognised In Queen's Birthday Honours List

For Storyhouse, the awards come at a timely moment for the organisation as it struggles with the fallout of the Covid crisis.

Storyhouse's ex-Chair and Chief Executive have both been recognised with awards in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for their work on the much-loved Chester charity and venue.

Geoff Clifton, who was the charity's Chair until 2015, has been awarded an MBE, whilst the charity's founding Chief Executive, Andrew Bentley, who still leads the organisation, has been awarded a BEM.

For Storyhouse, the awards come at a timely moment for the organisation as it struggles with the fallout of the Covid crisis. They said:

"We're absolutely delighted about this wonderful recognition for two key members of our team. Andrew and Geoff worked together for a decade and certainly wouldn't be where we are today without their leadership and vision. It's so heartening for us, as this moment when things seem so dark for the country's theatre and culture sectors, to be reminded that our work means enough to the country and to our community, to be recognised in this amazing way"

Chief Executive Andrew Bentley, who is recognised for services to arts and libraries said:

"Obviously this is just lovely news and I am genuinely taken aback. This is really a well-deserved recognition for all the hard work our talented team have put in over the years. I'm particularly pleased that Geoff has been recognised for the countless hours of voluntary service and, on a personal note he has been a wonderful mentor to me during the development of our charity."

Geoff Clifton, who is recognised for his long-standing work with the Cathedral Fabric Advisory Commission, said:

"I am proud and delighted to accept this honour. It's been a great privilege to work with Andrew, the teams in Storyhouse and the local authority to produce this fantastic creative resource for the city. So many people have contributed to its development, design and delivery; it's been a privilege to help lead those teams and an enormous delight to have seen the city take it to their hearts and make Storyhouse their own."

Found out more about Storyhouse, at storyhouse.com

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You