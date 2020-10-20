Storyhouse Announces A CHRISTMAS CAROL Cast

A Christmas Carol opens on Saturday 7 November.

The cast for Storyhouse's A Christmas Carol has been unveiled. The cast have commenced online rehearsals using Zoom, and will then move on to socially-distanced rehearsals on the Storyhouse thrust stage. A Christmas Carol opens on Saturday 7 November.

Returning to Chester after a socially distanced summer at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre Anton Cross as Bob Cratchit, Anton played Luciana in A Comedy of Errors at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre earlier this year, (other credits include Romeo in Romeo And Juliet, The Orange Tree Theatre). Also returning Jessica Dives, as Mrs Cratchit and musical director, Jessica also appeared in A Comedy of Errors this summer, (other credits include Feste in Twelfth Night, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre). Natalie Grady who played Marc Antony in Storyhouse's opening rep season will play Scrooge (other theatre credits include Tartuffe RSC / Birmingham Rep). Seren Vickers will play the Ghost of Christmas Present (other theatre credits include The Borrowers and Julius Caesar, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre). Matthew Ganley will play Marley, (other theatre credits include The Prince and the Pauper at the New Vic), Stephanie Hockley will play Clara (other theatre credits include The Little Mermaid, Liverpool Playhouse, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Storyhouse opening rep season), and is also the production's choreographer. Norah Lopez Holden as Fred (other theatre credits include The Winter's Tale, Shakespeare's Globe), Yana Penrose as Rosie (other theatre credits include How Love is Spelt Southwark Playhouse).

Nine actors from Storyhouse's Youth Theatre will have their stage debuts and share the roles of Tiny Tim, The Ghost of Christmas Past, Peter and Mary Cratchit (names to be announced soon).

The creative team includes Alex Clifton as writer and director, Jessica Curtis as designer, Ben Harrison as sound designer, Prema Mehta as lighting designer, Jessica Dives as musical director and Stephanie Hockley as the choreographer.

Alex Clifton said:

We are so delighted to have this company! They each come with enormous skill, commitment and energy. They are all wonderful storytellers and are ready to work very hard. Like always, they each come with a diversity of experiences and perspectives and a variety of skills: musicianship, singing, physical skills. They can't wait to be with an audience - to connect with, to play with and to.

Tickets are on sale now, join Storyhouse Membership to save 10% on all tickets. Find out more at storyhouse.com

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You