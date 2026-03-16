Additional Programming Revealed For GOALHANGER: THE REST IS FEST at Southbank Centre

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The Southbank Centre in collaboration with Goalhanger has announced more programming for Goalhanger: The Rest Is Fest (Fri 4 – Sun 6 Sep 2026), a highlight of the centre's 75th anniversary celebrations. The newly announced events include:

New events will feature collaborations from existing Goalhanger podcasts: Anthony Scaramucci (The Rest Is Politics: US) and David McCloskey (The Rest Is Classified) join forces for Team America: World Police? (5 Sep, QEH)

Richard Osman and Marina Hyde host an all-out battle between the sharpest minds in British podcasting in The Rest Is Quiz for one night only (6 Sep, QEH)

The Rest Is Science (QEH) and The Book Club (Purcell Room) take to the stage for their first ever live editions (5 Sep)

The Royal Festival Hall plays host to The Rest Is Politics: The Special Relationship (5 Sep)

By popular demand, Sherlock & Co. adds a second show (6 Sep, Purcell Room)

The Rest Is Classified (4 Sep, QEH) returns to the Southbank Centre following a sold-out performance earlier in January 2026.

The newly announced shows go on sale alongside the previously confirmed lineup, which includes the first ever live version of The Rest Is Football (4 Sep, RFH), The Rest Is Money (4 Sep, Purcell Room) The Rest Is History (5 Sep, RFH) and The Rest Is Politics (6 Sep, RFH). With even more shows still to be announced later this year, the weekend takeover is shaping up to be the event of the summer for a true festival of ideas.

Taking place across the Southbank Centre's iconic site, The Rest Is Fest is a landmark collaboration between Europe's largest arts centre and one of the world's largest independent podcast producers. In the Southbank Centre's 75th year, the festival promises to take the spirit of the 1951 Festival of Britain and look to the future with a live programme brimming with ideas, curiosity, and conversation.

How to book tickets

Tickets for the newly announced events go on sale to Goalhanger and Southbank Centre Members on Thursday 16 March and to the general public on Thursday 26 March, at southbankcentre.co.uk

For more information about the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary celebrations, visit southbankcentre.co.uk/our-75th-anniversary