Global Female Leaders Gather In London For 10th Anniversary Creative Women Forum

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Marking a decade of championing female leadership and creative excellence, the Creative Women Forum will return to London this June 2026. The three-day celebration will open at the House of Commons, bringing together some of the world's most influential female leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators and cultural changemakers.

Founded in 2016, Creative Women Platform has brought together visionary female leaders from across the globe, delivering successful online and in-person events across Cyprus, London, Dubai, New York, Milan, Cannes, Davos and Riyadh. Over the past decade, it has built a thriving international community spanning more than 60 countries and reaching a global media audience of 473.3 million, inspiring collaboration through mentorship, business networking and awards recognising outstanding female leadership.

The platform was founded by Olga Balakleets, an internationally acclaimed concert pianist, cultural entrepreneur and philanthropist. Alongside her international career in the arts, she established Creative Women to create opportunities for women in business and the creative industries to connect, collaborate and share expertise on a global stage.

The Anniversary Forum will open on 3rd June at the House of Commons in Parliament, marking the start of this milestone edition. The programme will then continue 4th and 5th June at Goldsmiths' Hall in the City of London, featuring a dynamic series of keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive workshops. The forum will explore AI, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, investment, creativity and leadership. Creative Women brings together multi-award-winning female international entrepreneurs, CEOs, senior executives, global celebrities, influencers and distinguished guests from around the world, including members of international royal families. There will also be live performances by award-winning female performing artists.

The Forum will conclude with a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony on the final day, honouring outstanding women from across the globe, accompanied by fine dining and special live performances, with performers to be announced soon. The Gala Dinner is supported by GENERATION by Kiera and Spencer Chaplin.

Confirmed speakers, who will be contributing to panel discussions and talks throughout the forum, span a wide range of sectors including investment, executive leadership, fashion, culture, philanthropy and the creative industries, with guests travelling from across the globe. Participants include investor and board director Dame Tessy de Nassau; Dr Anino, founder of the global female leadership network 100 Women@Davos; executive search leader Dr Karin von Bismarck, partner at Stanton Chase and founder of WEforHER; and Ida Beerhalter, co-head of the investment organisation IOME. They are joined by fashion entrepreneur Karen Millen OBE, founder of the Karen Millen brand, and Nisaa Jetha, founder of the Global Creative Economy Institute.

The international line-up also features cultural leaders, entrepreneurs and public figures shaping the global creative and social impact landscape. Among them are entrepreneur Princess Sophia Wolkonsky, founder of Castillia; HRH Princess Noura Al Saud, founder of Rukun Creative Exchange and Al Mashtal Centre supporting creative industries in Saudi Arabia; Maruja Herrera, Minister of Culture of Panama; and model, entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiera Chaplin. Additional speakers include HRH Queen Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, founder of Africa Fashion Week; Iwona Fluda, founder of Creative Switzerland; Marine Tanguy, CEO of MTArt; and actress and human rights advocate Bianca Jagger.

Founder of the Creative Women Forum Olga Balakeets comments, "On the 10th anniversary of Creative Women Forum, we celebrate a decade of inspiring creativity, resilience, and collaboration among women around the world. In today's challenging times, the power of creative voices and shared vision is more important than ever. By building strong international bridges between women from diverse cultures—supported by their male allies—we continue to shape a more balanced, inclusive, and successful society for the future."