Steve Hurst Appears As Lenny Beige With Melinda Hughes In MEL AND LENNY'S CHRISTMAS DING DONG At Crazy Coqs, Live At Zedels

To celebrate the festival season this Christmas, Melinda Hughes is joined on stage by one of London's leading cabaret entertainers, Lenny Beige (the comedy creation of Steve Furst) in their hilarious show Mel & Lenny's Christmas Ding Dong from 9.15pm on Friday 20th December at Crazy Coqs at Live At Zedels in Piccadilly.

This follows Melinda's great success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where she received 4-star reviews and was shortlisted to the final three for the Funny Women Awards in the Best Show Of 2019 category.

Steve Furst has enjoyed a long and illustrious career as an actor and comedian, with appearances on BBC's Little Britain with Matt Lucas and David Walliams, ITV1's The Bill, Doc Martin, and Manhunt. For children's TV Steve has appeared in CBBC's The Legend of Dick and Dom, Tracey Beaker Breaks The News and The Dumping Ground and CITV's Spy Kids. On stage, Steve has played Mr Wormwood in Matilda The Musical and also appeared in Made In Dagenham in London's West End.

Steve also works under the name Lenny Beige. He has had two series on BBC Choice called Lenny Beige's Variety Pack with guests including Terry Wogan, Davina McCall, Claudia Winkleman, Tony Hadley and Chas n' Dave. Lenny Beige was resident at The Talk Of London in London's Regency Rooms and as he worked with Guy Chambers (Robbie Williams' co-writer), Robbie Williams himself would often come down to perform there. After the Regency Rooms closed, Lenny Beige went into retirement, but returned in 2006 and went on to host a series of cabaret nights at The Pigalle Club in Piccadilly for three years and hosted the Playboy Casino in Mayfair over 12 months in 2012. Most recently he has been on stage with his show Lenny Beige Sings Neil Diamond to rave reviews.

Melinda has performed internationally both as a solo artist herself and while performing as a soloist with the Andre Rieu Strauss Orchestra and has two albums to her name, Smoke & Noise and Weimar & Back. She has enjoyed many sell-out shows at Crazy Coqs (Live At Zedel), The Pheasantry Chelsea, Holders Festival Barbados, Government House in Bermuda and The Metropolitan Room in New York.

Described by Vanity Fair as 'scandalous and timely' Melinda will entertain audiences with an eclectic evening of up-to-the-minute cabaret, satire comedy and musical comedy backed by a live jazz trio. She will be joined by MD Michael Roulston for Off The Scale and by MD Jeremy Limb for Diva II Diva and Mel and Lenny's Christmas Ding Dong.

Melinda Hughes says: "I'm delighted to be returning to the Crazy Coqs after the huge success of my first two shows Off The Scale and Diva II Diva this Autumn with the wonderful Lenny Beige this December with our show, Mel and Lenny's Christmas Ding Dong to perform some of my favourite satirical songs as well as brand new material. I'm practicing my satirical arpeggios every morning in the shower."

Box office: www.brasseriezedel.com / 020 7734 4888





