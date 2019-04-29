Steppin' Motion Presents Fabe, Lee Burton And More At Fabric

Steppin' Motion presents Fabe, Lee Burton, Haydn, Herck and more at Fabric on 19th May. Tickets are available at fabricldn.co/1ionpp.

Date: Sunday 19th May

Location: Fabric, Farringdon, London

Steppin' Motion make their Farringdon debut with a Sunday night takeover on 19th May. The esteemed Parisian outfit invite some of their closest affiliates for their first night with us, with Fabe, Lee Burton, Haydn and Herck all set to join residents Swoop and Mooglee. Currently based in Mannheim, Fabe is one of southwest Germany's leading house and techno producers, with a series of slick minimal releases signed to FUSE and his own label, Salty Nuts. One of Greece's foremost artists for stripped-back house, Lee Burton brings the subtle reductionist sound that's seen him put out records on the likes of Finest Hour and Raum...musik. Haydn and Herck finally go back-to-back to round things out alongside Swoop and Moglee in what should be a night showcasing the best of Paris' minimal scene.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/165152644410228

Limited £5 tickets are available via RA now: fabricldn.co/1ionpp





