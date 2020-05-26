Stars Come Together For Evening Of Theatre And Discussion On Future Of Industry

Tectum Theatre and Gaunt & Son Productions have announced the launch of a Five-4-Five a LIVE Online evening of new writing theatre, on 5th June 2020 at 19:30PM. The evening is made up of five short plays, that have been written specifically for the current period of lockdown, and showcase some of the struggles and hilarity that this entails. Followed by a panel discussion about keeping the arts industry alive, and how we can keep creating work.

The evening is in aid of Acting For Others, which provides financial and emotional support for artists throughout the performing industry which is so important in the current climate with so many theatres closing for good.

Completing the cast is Mali Tudno Jones, Georgia Conlan, Helen Kent, Shaun Pendergast, Stephanie Siadatan, Ering Gergahty, Llinos Daniel & Michelle Mcternan.

Directors for the evening are Rebecca Marangos, Annabelle Hollingdale, Glenn Gaunt, Ben Woodhall & Richard Neale.

After enjoying the five short plays, Denise Welch will lead a panel discussion on what is next for the arts industry, how we can continue to stay creative, and be initiative in our approach to creating work.

Glenn Gaunt (Gaunt &Son Productions), Artistic Director and Curator of the evening has said;''I saw a need during this time to bring some unity in a project that is by the arts for the arts during a pandemic which is having a profound effect on our industry. I didn't want to do a pre-recorded show, because the risk of live theatre is what is so exciting, and bringing that high stakes element to the evening was really important to us. I have been blown away by the response it has received from everyone so far.'' Sam Butters, (Tectum Theatre) added ''The exceptional talent we have secured is breathtaking, combined with these bespoke plays leaves us really excited for an exceptional night of fundraising for a truly worthy cause.''

Tickets cost £5.00, and all profits from the evening will be donated to Acting For Others. To book tickets please visit www.gauntandson.com/Five-4-Five or to find out more about Acting For Others visit http://actingforothers.co.uk

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You