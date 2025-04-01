Stand-Up Comics Will Headline Committee's State Of Play Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The state of live comedy will be the focus of the opening session of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee's work aimed at spotlighting previously unheard issues and challenges.

The session is the first in a series of hearings to be held as part of the State of Play inquiry, which invited everyone – from those in the UK creative industries through to people involved in emerging media, and sports that are often overlooked - to send in their ideas on what MPs should be examining.

More than 250 submissions were received by the Committee. The other topics chosen for sessions over the coming months are business events, deaf athletes, play facilities and touring in the EU. More subjects will be chosen later in the Parliament.

The comedy hearing, proposed by the Live Comedy Association (LCA), which represents those working in the industry, will examine the economic, cultural and social impact of live performance on the UK, and the challenges faced by the sector.

The LCA's first annual sector survey, published in February, found that while the industry generates more than an estimated £1 billion a year, economic factors, precarious working conditions, and inequalities are presenting challenges to its continued success.

The session will take place after Easter with the full line-up of witnesses to be announced.

Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, said, “We're grateful to everyone for their illuminating ideas on how we as MPs can make a difference to issues across culture, media and sport that often go under the radar. We'll be returning to many of them in the coming months.

Our first foray will be into the world of live comedy. Despite its widespread and enduring role in our cultural landscape, we should not be fooled into thinking that it's always a barrel of laughs for our nation's stand ups, small venues, festivals and those that make the mirth happen behind the scenes. Like so many other of our successful creative industries it can be a precarious place to be and no joke for those away from the glare of the big stage spotlight.

Our session will shine a spotlight on the particular challenges faced by live comedy and whether there is more that can be done to keep the laughter coming.”

