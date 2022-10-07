St Helens Theatre Royal Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto

Step into the world of handsome princes and evil fairies this October half-term when St Helens Theatre Royal presents the enchanting story of Sleeping Beauty.

The sumptuous pantomime from Regal Entertainments promises to captivate young and old audiences alike when it runs between Friday 21 October and Sunday 30 October. Tickets are on sale now.

Sleeping Beauty is a magical October half-term treat. Follow the story of Princess Aurora who is cursed by the evil fairy Carabosse, she pricks her finger on a spinning wheel and is doomed to sleep for 100 years - unless a handsome prince arrives to break the spell.

Maddie Hope Coehlo stars in the leading role, with Lewis Devine as Chester the Jester, Benjamin Keith as the Prince, Warren Donnelly as the King, Katy McKenna as Fairy Sparkle, Bethany Grace as Carabose, and Mark Two who plays Dame Queenie.

The show is directed by Chantelle Nolan and written by Liam Mellor, and boasts stunning costumes and scenery, and a fantastic soundtrack of favourite songs.

Maddie Hope Coehlo trained at Laine Theatre Arts, West End MT, The Royal Ballet School, and Saxtead School of Dance. She has already appeared in Regal pantomimes The Wizard Of Oz and Beauty And The Beast. Other theatre credits include The Rocky Horror Show (UK and Ireland tour); West End Sings at Christmas; Hello Harry; Snow White; Bloody Nora; Singin' In The Rain; Sleeping Beauty; Dick Whittington; West End Gala - A Night At All Saints; and Aladdin. She was also a vocalist on Disney's Pandora: The World of Avatar soundtrack, recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

Lewis Devine proved a smash-hit as French Frank in Beauty And The Beast (Christmas 2021), and Buttons in Cinderella (Christmas 2019), both Regal Entertainments shows. He followed in the footsteps of his father Terry, entering the entertainment industry as a youngster. He won the very first Kids Stars In Their Eyes as Donny Osmond, appearing on The Big Breakfast, Brookside, and in John McArdle short film The Duke. Lewis runs The Devine Theatre Company to develop Merseyside youngsters in the entertainment industry. With Terry, he is part of comedy show band Schooner.

Benjamin Keith appears as the Prince. Benjamin studied acting and musical theatre at Liverpool Theatre School and has a busy career as both an actor and a singer. His theatrical credits include Galileo at the Liverpool Everyman; The Laramie Project at Hope Street Theatre; Liverbird Song at the Epstein Theatre; Salad Days at Harrogate and Buxton theatres; Die Fledermaus at Harrogate Theatre; and The Mikado at Buxton Opera House.

Warren Donnelly is the King. Stage credits include Slappers and Slapheads at Liverpool's Royal Court and God's Official at West Yorkshire Playhouse/Liverpool Everyman, while his many screen credits include Tin Star; Cold Feet; Coronation Street; and five series as Stan in Shameless. He has appeared in panto several times for Regal Entertainments including Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and Aladdin.

Katy McKenna plays Fairy Sparkle. Katy's credits include The Greatest Show; Stomping Steiners; a UK tour of The Snow Queen, and The Scouse Cinderella at Liverpool's Royal Court. She is also an experienced panto performer whose previous roles include Alice in Alice In Wonderland, Jill in Jack And The Beanstalk, Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz, and Belle in a national tour of Beauty And The Beast.

Bethany Grace is Carabose. Bethany's stage appearances include Ada for Platform Theatre, Sandy in Grease, and Debbie in the London premiere of The Jury, while she has appeared in S.A.M on Channel 4 and Tolkien on the big screen. Her previous panto credits include Happy Ever After a Cinderella Story, in which she played the lead, and Princess Poppy in Jack And The Beanstalk.

Mark Two will play the Dame. Born into a theatrical family, Mark began performing aged seven. He made his television debut aged 11 in All Your Own. His theatrical career started as one half of comedy double act Nicholas & Nickelby, as part of The Tommy Trinder Show at Butlins. He has appeared at The London Palladium three times and has performed alongside showbusiness names including Danny La Rue, Benny Hill, Frankie Howard, Ken Dodd, Neil Morrissey, the Nolan Sisters, Ruth Madoc, Sherrie Hewson, and The Chuckle Brothers. With wife Dee, he designs and makes his own extravagant costumes.

Chantelle Nolan, director and manager of St Helens Theatre Royal, explained: "Sleeping Beauty is such an enchanting fairytale, so I'm absolutely delighted we're able to bring it to St Helens audiences and spin some theatrical magic this October half-term. I can guarantee everyone great performances, fantastic sets, amazing costumes - and songs you'll want to get up and dance to."