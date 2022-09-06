St Helens Theatre Royal Announces Autumn Programme

St Helens Theatre Royal has announced its autumn of live shows from a host of talented performers.

Comedy, live music, drama and family favourites are all set to star in the packed programme which runs between now and Christmas.

Music is a major part of the autumn season with a host of fantastic original stars and top tribute acts heading for St Helens to enthral Merseyside music-lovers.

The season opens on 8 September when the Illegal Eagles return with their trademark attention to detail and musicianship to celebrate the music of the West Coast American rock group, including hits like Hotel California, Take It Easy and Life in the Fast Lane.

Expect an evening of classics including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia and Bridge Over Troubled Water when the acclaimed The Simon and Garfunkel Story arrives on 9 September. While Girlz World on 11 September is the ultimate tribute to today's pop divas including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and Little Mix.

Ray Quinn - King of Swing on 16 September sees the Liverpool singer and stage and TV star celebrate the amazing legacy of the Rat Pack with an evening of timeless classics from Frank, Dean and Sammy.

The Drifters have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and have played for the President of the United States. Now they are back on tour playing for St Helens audiences on 25 September, delivering greatest hits like Under the Boardwalk and You're More Than a Number.

Asa Murphy celebrates the life and music of a 50s favourite on 7 October when he performs Mack the Knife: The Story of Bobby Darin. Murphy will be backed by the Copacabana Swing Band as he sings a host of Darin favourites including Beyond the Sea, Splish Splash and Dream Lover.

Dig out those flares and platform books because the Ultimate 70s Show hits town on 8 October promising the ultimate party night courtesy of seven 70s rockers and session musicians. Fancy dress is encouraged.

And the late, great Whitney Houston takes centre stage on 11 October in the fantastic tribute show The Greatest Love of All, starring Britain's Got Talent showstopper Belinda Davids along with a live band, backing vocalists and dancers.

Stunning live vocals, a talented band and a beautiful repertoire combine in Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook on 13 October as Katie Markham takes listeners through four record-breaking albums, 19, 21, 25 and 30.

There's Endless Love for the music of hit makers Lionel Richie and Diana Ross on 14 October, and on 15 October those dynamic rock and rollers Showaddywaddy show just why they have sold more than 20 million records including

Four fabulous fairytale princesses become music stars in the children's pop concert Pop Princesses on 16 October which features a soundtrack of songs by Little Mix, Miley Cyrus and Ariane Grande among others.

Tribute to the Carpenters comes to St Helens on 4 November featuring Gordy Marshall's The British Carpenters, with the talented Sally Creedon taking the role of Karen Carpenter and a cast of West End musicians.

Legends of American Country has been enjoyed by 350,000 fans live and many more on TV. It comes to St Helens on 5 November for a fantastic night of Country nostalgia including tributes to Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Glen Campbell.

Phenomenal impersonator Gordon Hendricks channels The Spirit of Elvis on 20 November. Hendricks' love of the 'King' goes back to his 1970s childhood, and he went on to become Stars in Their Eyes series champion, winning a record number of public votes. Twice winner of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist award at Graceland, he's as close to the real deal as you can get.

And music legends Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are the subject of Bye Bye Baby, a jaw-dropping tribute to the phenomenally talented and successful 'Jersey Boys'. It arrives at the Theatre Royal on 24 November.

Meanwhile comedy comes from Frankie Allen, billed the UK's most feared comedian and who pays a visit to St Helens Theatre Royal on 3 September bringing classic stand-up to a new generation, while multi award-winning funnyman and national treasure Billy Pierce is at the theatre on 12 September.

Jongleurs Legends on 5 October promises a rollercoaster ride of laughs from not one but four comedians on one night. Kiwi comedian Jarred Christmas, former Time Out Comedian of the Year Paul Tonkinson, the outrageous and side-splittingly funny Ninia Benjamin and Mike Gunn (Michael Macintyre's Comedy Roadshow, Time Gentlemen Please) will keep the gags coming.

Clinton Baptiste v Ramone sees the stars of the hugely popular Clinton Baptiste's Paranormal Podcast step out from behind the mic and on to the stage for one night only on 12 October.

Baptiste is the notorious clairvoyant medium psychic while his nemesis Ramone is a Scottish soothsayer and spirit-channeller from the Caledonian cabaret circuit.

And on 17 November Dom Joly arrives with his trusty PowerPoint to share some hair-raising tales in Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps - Travel and Comedy in the Danger Zone. Meet the broadcaster and author afterwards when he will be signing copies of his latest book, The Hezbollah Hiking Club.

If that wasn't enough, a trio of top theatre productions promise to entertain St Helens audiences over the autumn season.

Pilkington Musical Theatre Company stages The Producers from 22-24 September. The musical comedy from Mel Brooks, adapted from the hit 1967 film, centres on two theatre producers - Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom - who hit on a plan to get rich by persuading investors to fund a Broadway flop, only for the show to turn out to be a success.

Then the much-loved Twopence to Cross the Mersey, returns to St Helens from 27 September-1 October. Helen Forrester's classic tale of riches-to-rags in Depression era Liverpool is being presented in a completely new stage production and with a stellar cast led by Mark Moraghan reprising his role as Helen's dad.

And there is also a return to St Helens Theatre Royal for the smash hit stage version of the 1987 film Rita, Sue and Bob Too, the story of lothario Bob who starts an affair with both his teenage babysitters behind his wife's back.

The show, running from 8-13 November, features Emmerdale's St Helens-born star Michael Parr appearing alongside Tori Hargreaves, Crissie Rock, Jamie Greer, Kay Nicholson and Olivia Sloyan.

The autumn also sees a host of other fantastic entertainment at the Corporation Street theatre.

Be prepared to be inspired, educated and entertained on 10 September with Top Secret - the Magic of Science which features non-stop action-packed interactive magical science experiments live on stage.

Emma Kenny's Serial Killer on 17 September sees This Morning's resident therapist and agony aunt, and TV crime commentator take audiences on a journey to the dark side of humanity and explore what makes someone a murderer/

The mother of all shows heads for St Helens on 4 October. Mums the Word is an honest, uplifting and witty journey through the trials and tribulations of parental life.

And there's an ultimate evening for footie fans when those Liverpool Legends take to the stage on 6 October. Phil Thompson, Sammy Lee and Bruce Grobbelaar share stories and banter from their time playing for the mighty Reds. There are also limited pre-show meet-and-greet opportunities.

Last but not least, young theatregoers are in for a treat with not one but two pantos coming to the stage between now and the New Year.

Sleeping Beauty is a magical October half-term treat. Follow the story of Princess Aurora who is cursed by the evil fairy Carabosse and doomed to sleep for a hundred years, unless a handsome prince can come and break the spell.

The Regal Entertainments panto, running from 21-30 October, stars Maddie Hope Coehlo, Lewis Devine, Benjamin Keith, Warren Donnelly, Katy McKenna, Bethany Grace and Mark Two.

And then this Christmas sees the most magical fairytale of them all, Cinderella, come to the Theatre Royal stage. Be whisked off to the ball with Cinders but don't ignore the chimes of midnight.

Coronation Street's Kimberley Hart-Simpson is Cinderella alongside Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay and runner-up, ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and Chuck.

The unmissable production features glass slippers, Ugly Sisters, enchanted pumpkins, a sparking carriage and real Shetland ponies, and runs from 3 December to 8 January.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan says: "The days may be getting cooler and the nights may be drawing in, but here at St Helens we're ready for an incredibly busy season of fantastic shows.

"Whether it's live music, beautiful ballet, big theatrical productions, footballing legends or talented comedians, there's something to appeal to everyone this autumn. And not forgetting our two fantastic panto spectaculars, telling a pair of the best-loved fairytales of all time."