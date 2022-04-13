Spectrum Theatre Ensemble Brings Neurodiversity To The Stage In Spring 2022 Tour

Roughly one in seven people experience some type of condition that can be linked to neurodiversity, according to a 2019 BBC article. This neurodiversity includes a range of conditions from PTSD to autism to depression and anxiety. Neurodiversity truly is everywhere in our society, but it is not everywhere when it comes to live performance subjects and accommodations.

Now, neurodiversity will take the stage everywhere - or at least everywhere throughout Rhode Island when Spectrum Theatre Ensemble launches The Neurodiversity Everywhere!: Spring 2022 Tour. The tour will begin at The Steel Yard on April 22 and continue to travel the state until May 28.

STE's 2022 tour features two productions developed by STE that will play in rep using STE's mobile stage: "The Importance of Being (A Play in Earnest)" by Jeremy J. Kamps and "Light Switch" by Dave Osmundsen. Both center on adult characters on the autism spectrum navigating the challenges that siblings, employment and romantic relationships present to any individual.

"These plays challenge many of the stereotypes and tropes that are often associated with autism and neurodiversity," Dave Osmundsen, STE Playwright Coordinator said. "'Importance of Being' shows a wide range of Autistic representation on stage, from non-verbal to low-need. Both of these plays also feature strong Autistic queer representation. 'Light Switch' specifically centers a queer, Autistic man and how he navigates the modern-day gay male community."

Part of STE's Neurodiversity Everywhere initiative, the tour will allow STE to broaden its reach and eliminate barriers individuals on the spectrum face in seeing theatre. To that end, the tour will feature sensory friendly practices such as social stories and a sensory tent. These practices are part the company's Neurodiverse Inclusive Certified Entertainment program, which seeks to standardize institutional sensory friendly practices to better serve neurodiverse audiences, allowing them to experience the production in the way that works best for them.

"Most theaters offer one-off 'sensory friendly' performances, which is great, but why does it have to be just one performance?" Osmundsen said. "We're striving to be as inclusive as possible with all of our performances. Additionally, these practices give agency to audience members who have sensory needs. We hope to create an environment that, if they need to opt out, or need to stim for emotional regulation, they are welcome to do so."

Tickets for performances on the Neurodiversity Everywhere tour are $20 and can be purchased online at stensemble.org/tickets. Spectrum Theatre Ensemble offers a radical hospitality policy, meaning that audience members who find ticket costs to be a barrier to access can pay a reduced rate or attend for free if needed.

For more information, visit stensemble.org, call (401) 443-0046 or email info@stensemble.org.



WHEN & WHERE:

April 22, 2022: The Importance of Being at The Steel Yard

April 23, 2022: Light Switch at The Steel Yard

April 29, 2022: The Importance of Being at Roger Williams Park (The Temple To Music)

April 30, 2022: Light Switch at Roger Williams Park (The Temple To Music)

May 13, 2022: The Importance of Being at Dexter Park

May 14, 2022: Light Switch at Dexter Park

May 20, 2022: The Importance of Being at Oackland Beach (Warwick)

May 21, 2022: Light Switch at Oackland Beach (Warwick)

May 27, 2022: The Importance of Being at India Point Park

May 28, 2022: Light Switch at India Point Park

HOW MUCH: $20 or pay what you can as needed

TICKETS AND INFORMATION: (401) 443-0046; info@stensemble.org; stensemble.org