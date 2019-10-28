Southbank Centre Announces Spring 2020 Performance And Dance Programme

This spring Southbank Centre welcomes back artists and companies from the UK and around the world including Holly Blakey and Mica Levi, Iceland Dance Company and English National Ballet alongside the already announced London International Mime Festival. New performance pieces also come from FK Alexander, Lepus Productions with electronic artist James Holden, and Jannette Cheong.

In January, London International Mime Festival returns to Purcell Room with three new shows: The PappyShow's BOYS, a celebration of male tenderness, silliness, vulnerability and community performed by a cast of young men (PUR, 20 - 21 Jan); Joli Vyann's new show Anima which portrays the delicate connection between two people through an intimate look at the simple yet constant act of breathing (PUR, 22 - 23 Jan); and innovative juggler Wes Peden with his new solo show Zebra - a creation of never before seen sequences of evolving shapes and constellations transforming his props into mesmerising waves of movement (PUR, 24 - 26 Jan).

Following their sold out 2018 performance Cowpuncher in Queen Elizabeth Hall, choreographer Holly Blakey and composer Mica Levi return with a new genre-defying performance commissioned by Southbank Centre. Cowpuncher My Ass is a story of heroes and heroines, obsession, infidelity, suicide and cowboys. A live performance by Mica Levi sets the stage for a performance that questions the territory between high art and popular culture in this new version playing Queen Elizabeth Hall for two performances only (QEH, 7 - 8 Feb).

In March, international dance returns in the shape of Iceland Dance Company and Abhinava Dance Company. Returning to Southbank Centre for the first time since 2017, Iceland Dance Company presents the UK premiere of Black Marrow - a new work created by Erna Ómarsdóttir and Damien Jalet exploring the apocalyptic bond between man and nature. In a united trance dancers confront issues of industrialisation, a lack of individuality and humanity's tumultuous relationship with the planet (QEH, 21 Mar). Abhinava Dance Company, one of India's most popular and cutting-edge production companies, bring Krishnaa - Fire To Frost to Southbank Centre. The production is based on the tragic heroine Draupadi from the Hindu epic Mahabharata (QEH, 22 Mar).

English National Ballet returns to Southbank Centre following Romeo and Juliet in 2017, this time with its prestigious Emerging Dancer competition. Now in its 11th year, this annual event recognises the excellence of its artists and celebrates the talent of tomorrow as they perform in front of an eminent panel of expert judges with one set to receive the 2020 Emerging Dancer Award (QEH, 29 May).

The world premiere of Between the Stones - an English noh drama by Jannette Cheong with music by Richard Emmert - explores how the burden of grief turns into a celebration of life, friendship and love, through the healing power of gardens. Noh is a highly aesthetic classical Japanese theatre style featuring dance, music and poetry. This collaboration is co-produced with Unanico in association with the Oshima Theatre and Theatre Nohgaku, celebrating the 2020 Japan-UK Season of Culture (PUR, 29 - 31 Jan).

With live accompaniment from Glasgow-based noise band Okishima Island Tourist Association, FK Alexander sings along to the recording of the last time Judy Garland ever sang 'Over The Rainbow' in I Could Go on Singing - an intimate interactive live experience of undivided attention and love where audience members can self select to have 'Over The Rainbow' sung to them, holding FK's hand. This is the first time the full production is presented in London (PUR, 24 - 26 Feb).

In July, Martin Green, member of award-winning British folk band Lau, brings the London premiere of new experimental interactive work The Portal to Southbank Centre for an exclusive run. Over the course of the night 4,000 years of dance culture is examined with audiences drawn into the lives of a woman who lives to party and a man who, it seems, can only watch. Brought to life by director Wils Wilson, Martin Green and a crew of world-class musicians and performers, audiences find themselves in an immersive, mind-altering experience that asks if trance state is actually part of the culture of these islands and we've just forgotten it. From ancient rite to banging club, a beautiful and exhilarating world of music, movement and ritual emerges featuring original music by Martin Green and electronic artist and DJ James Holden with live performance from BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Brighde Chaimbeul. A Lepus Production commissioned in partnership with Southbank Centre (PUR, 21 - 26 Jul).

Still to come in 2019, Southbank Centre welcomes the London premiere of Black Beauty - a critically acclaimed, vibrant re-telling ofa??Anna Sewell's timeless novel presented by Red Bridge and Traverse Theatre Company and created by some of the UK's best theatre makers for children, Andy Manley, Andy Cannon and Shona Reppe. Blending vivid storytelling, joyful music and inventive puppetry, this is the perfect show for families this winter (PUR, 14 Dec - 5 Jan). Christmas also sees Circus 1903 return to Royal Festival Hall (RFH, 19 Dec - 5 Jan) and Fascinating Aïda is back with the world premiere of a brand new show (QEH, 10 Dec - 5 Jan).

Tickets for events in the Spring 2020 season will go on sale to Southbank Centre Members on Tuesday 29 October and to the general public on Thursday 31 October at www.southbankcentre.co.uk / 020 3879 9555.





