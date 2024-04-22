Songwriter Scott Alan to Perform at London's Cadogan Hall in November 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Songwriter Scott Alan will perform at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 10 November 2024 at 6.30PM.

Scott will be joined by very special guest vocalists throughout the night, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Scott Alan is an internationally acclaimed songwriter who has worked with some of the brightest stars of theatre, TV, film and recording. Some of those artists include Grammy Award winning Pentatonix, Grammy nominated artist Jane Monheit, Westlife’s Mark Feehily, Taylor Dayne, Tony Award winning artists Sutton Foster, Adriane Lenox, Randy Graff, Frances Ruffelle, Lea Salonga, film and TV stars Tracie Thoms, Patina Miller, Katie Stevens, Mark Feehily, Cheyenne Jackson, Megan Hilty, Samantha Barks, Jeremy Jordan and reality stars Sam Bailey, Collabro, Diana DeGarmo and Christina Marie, among others.

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release six further albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding On To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan and Lifeline.

Alan has toured the world, selling out concerts in New York City, Japan, London, Holland, Germany, San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles, Australia & various cities in South and North America. His compositions have also been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, HBO, MTV, VH1 and various other programs. In addition to songwriting, Scott teaches piano and vocal to students at the Scott Alan Studio in St. Petersburg, Florida as well as virtually all over the world.

Alan continues to tour and just released his new album Nothing More, a collection of songs written for his daughter, Alex Vivian, featuring Gay and Transgender fathers.

Scott said “Returning to London after so many years away feels like a coming home. I can’t wait to return with some of my favourite people, in my favourite city, celebrating the 15 year anniversary of “Dreaming Wide Awake.” To have my dear friend Darren Bell, whom I met at my first UK concert in 2008, and Fourth Wall Live produce this night feels like a giant hug.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 26 April at www.fw-live.com and www.cadoganhall.com.