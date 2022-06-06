Snuff Puppets Bring Human Body Parts on Tour in Europe

Snuff Puppets are leaving Melbourne on their first International tour since the pandemic, and will perform their Human Body Parts roaming show and other works at festivals throughout Europe in June and July 2022.

The giant puppets, which are online sensations with hundreds of millions of views, will first hit the streets of Lisbon at theFestas de Lisboa - originally scheduled for 2020 - followed by the Figura Theaterfestival in Switzerland.

Snuff Puppets then visit Krakow Poland together with German artist Stefanie Oberhoff, to run a workshop with Ukranian refugees and local artists. The group will create a new work for the city's Jewish Culture Festival, inspired by local legends which address conflict and transformation through the symbols of birds and flowers.

In Stuttgart they will present another new work, gathering together all 20 giant puppets born from the sprawling transnational collaboration Punch Agathe. 20 artists from around the world that have contributed to the project over its five years will work together in a circus tent and in the streets of central Stuttgart across three Global Melting Days. Both new works will be created in collaboratiion with Stefanie Oberhoff and local and international artists. "With the pandemic, war and climate emergency, we hope our surreal puppets can help lift people's spirits. We are really looking forwarding to creating work with Ukrainian refugees in Poland," said Snuff Puppets artistic director Andy Freer. A digital artist will travel with the troupe, releasing tour videos and snippets to their 500,000+ social media followers. View a video of the Human Body Parts Leaving Melbourne in a recycled cardboard box on Youtube. To lower the company's transport-related carbon footprint, the Human Body Parts will remain in Europe for two years, and local puppeteers will be trained up for a planned 2023 tour.

2022 is Snuff Puppets' 30th year of creating giant puppet spectacles. A collision of sculpture, performance and music. Handmade, gorgeous & grotesque.

This project has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body. Luggage for the touring party is sponsored by Melbourne's Crumpler.