Sir Lenny Henry to Perform at the Latitude Festival's 20th Anniversary

Klarna presents Latitude Festival has revealed Sir Lenny Henry for an exclusive UK music festival performance as part of its landmark 20th anniversary comedy lineup, marking a return to stand-up after 17 years. The comedy icon headlines alongside Ross Noble, Jen Brister and Jack Dee, supported by an exceptional lineup of established stars and exciting new voices.

Twenty years ago, Latitude became the first festival to place comedy on equal footing with music, creating a space where stand-up could command the same stages and audiences as the biggest musical acts. Today, the Comedy Arena remains the summer's most prestigious comedy destination, with this year's lineup joining previously announced headline music acts David Byrne (UK Festival Exclusive), Lewis Capaldi, and Teddy Swims, alongside The Flaming Lips, The Last Dinner Party, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, Billy Ocean, plus newly announced names including David Gray, The Undertones, Peter Hook and the Light and more. Weekend and day tickets are on sale now.

Melvin Benn, Latitude Founder and Festival Director, said: "Twenty years ago, Latitude became the first festival to place comedy on equal footing with music, and that bold vision has shaped everything we've become. This anniversary lineup perfectly captures that spirit. From Jack Dee's masterful deadpan to Jen Brister's fierce intelligence and Ross Noble's anarchic brilliance, alongside performers like Marcus Brigstocke, Rosie Jones, David O'Doherty, and Josie Long, who have all been part of Latitude's comedy story over the years, this is a celebration of two decades of laughter. We're especially thrilled to welcome Sir Lenny Henry for what promises to be a truly special performance."

LENNY HENRY - EXCLUSIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL SET

For over five decades, Lenny Henry has been one of Britain's most beloved entertainers. His new show Still At Large, blends stand-up, storytelling, and conversation as he reflects on the experiences that shaped him while exploring the ideas and creativity driving him today. From The Lenny Henry Show and Chef! to acclaimed dramatic performances in Othello, August in England, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Sir Lenny will trace the roles, characters, and moments that have defined his extraordinary career. Expect big laughs, heart, and a celebration of the many versions of Lenny: the actor, comedian, author, and fundraiser.

Lenny commented,"I'm delighted to be bringing Still At Large to Latitude for their 20th anniversary, and it's the only music festival I'll be performing at this year, so this really is a special one. Latitude has built this wonderful reputation for comedy over the years, and that means a lot to me. This show is my celebration of five decades in this business, from standing up in working men's clubs as a teenager to playing an elf in Middle-earth! I'll be sharing stories about the characters I've played, the people I've met, and the moments that have stuck with me from The Lenny Henry Show and Chef! to Othello and everything in between. There'll be plenty of laughs, a lot of heart, and hopefully some surprises along the way. It feels like the perfect place to celebrate not just Latitude's incredible twenty years, but my last five decades. Can't wait!"

THE HEADLINERS

Ross Noble brings his legendary improvised chaos to Latitude's 20th anniversary. For over 25 years, Ross has been redefining stand-up comedy with performances that are never the same twice. His stream-of-consciousness style takes audiences on surreal journeys through his gloriously bizarre imagination.

Ross's return to Latitude is particularly special-he created one of the festival's most legendary moments in 2008. After leading the entire Comedy Arena in a mass sing-along of Bohemian Rhapsody, he spontaneously led a 3,000-strong conga line across the festival site to a bemused vegan food stall, where the crowd chanted for sausage rolls before Ross crowd-surfed to safety. From his podcast Angry Dancer to appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News for You, Ross's quick wit and fearless approach have made him one of the UK's most distinctive voices.

Jen Brister brings her razor-sharp observational comedy and fearless honesty to Latitude's 20th anniversary as a headline act. One of the UK's most distinctive comedy voices, Jen has built a devoted following through her brilliantly frank material about parenting, politics, and modern life. A veteran of the Edinburgh Fringe, her comedy combines personal storytelling with fierce intelligence and impeccable timing. Her bestselling book The Other Mother, and popular podcast have expanded her reach, but it's on stage where Jen truly shines.

Jen said, 'I'm delighted to be headlining the Comedy Arena at this year's Latitude Festival. I was the very first act on at the very first festival back in 2006 and I'm thrilled to be headlining its 20th anniversary.'

Jack Dee, master of deadpan comedy, returns to Henham Park with his signature dry wit and impeccable timing. A true Latitude favourite, Jack has graced the Comedy Arena on multiple occasions, including a memorable performance at the festival's 10th anniversary in 2015. A household name for over three decades, Jack's intelligent observational comedy has consistently sold out arenas across the UK. As a regular on Would I Lie to You? and host of I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, Jack continues to prove that deadpan delivery and sharp observation never go out of style.

Jack said, "I am delighted to be performing at this year's Latitude Festival. As always at my shows, the dress code is formal and I very much hope that the audience will observe this. If you're simply planning on drinking cider and getting stoned for 3 days, then instead I suggest that you attend one of the many pop concerts that will be available for people like you. Thank you."

Across the weekend at the TK Maxx presents the Comedy Arena, audiences can look forward to an exceptional lineup of established stars and exciting new voices:

Armed with his children's keyboard and endearingly awkward stage presence, multiple Edinburgh Comedy Award winner David O'Doherty brings his unique brand of whimsical, musical comedy, charming audiences worldwide with perfectly crafted songs about everyday absurdities.

Josie Long returns with her distinctive blend of political passion, personal storytelling, and infectious enthusiasm. A trailblazer who won the BBC New Comedy Award at just 17, Josie has spent two decades establishing herself as one of the UK's most important comedy voices. In addition to her Comedy Arena performance, Josie will also return to the Cosmic Shambles Forest of Science & Culture, which is back for 2026 in expanded form.

Josie Long said: "I'm really looking forward to coming back to Latitude for the first time in almost a decade. I have such good memories of the festival and am excited to be back in the Comedy Arena and in the Cosmic Shambles Forest mucking around with Robin and pals."

A true Latitude legend, Marcus Brigstocke returns with his distinctive blend of political satire and sharp observation. Marcus holds the extraordinary distinction of having performed at the festival more than any other comedian having missed just one year!. A Radio 4 favourite and familiar face from Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week, and QI, his intelligent performances have made him a festival favourite.

Multi-award-winning comedian Rosie Jones brings her cheeky, joyful, brazen stand-up to Latitude's anniversary celebrations. A household name in British comedy, Rosie has fronted her own Comedy Central series Out of Order, led the BAFTA-nominated travel series Trip Hazard, and created and starred in Channel 4's 2025 comedy-drama Pushers. A familiar face on Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo, QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and The Last Leg, her fearless comedy has earned her the 2025 DIVA Queer Comedian of the Year Award among numerous accolades. Her latest show I Can't Tell What She's Saying has been packing audiences across the UK.

One of the fastest-rising names in comedy, Kyla Cobbler first gained attention through viral Instagram reels before her first open mic in May 2021. Just four years later, the Cork-born comic has built a global following with over 825,000 Instagram followers. Her fearless appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show in April 2025 catapulted her into the national spotlight. Known for her raw storytelling, razor-sharp crowd work, and unfiltered honesty, Kyla has sold out Cork Opera House, Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre, and London's Leicester Square Theatre.

Chloe Petts brings her brilliantly crafted observational comedy to Latitude's 20th anniversary. A rising star with critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe shows and a growing television profile, her sharp material about modern life and identity marks her as a comedian to watch.

With his everyman charm and relatable humour about relationships and everyday life, Scott Bennett is familiar from Roast Battle and The Russell Howard Hour. His warm, accessible comedy makes him the perfect festival performer.

Musical comedy duo Flo & Joan return with their wickedly funny songs and impeccable harmonies. The Dempsey sisters have taken the comedy world by storm with their savage wit and brilliantly crafted songs that skewer everything from romance to social media.

Blank Peng brings her bold, fearless comedy to Latitude, captivating audiences with her sharp wit, magnetic stage presence, and storytelling that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. The first female winner of the Top Secret Comedy Gong and a finalist in major competitions including Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year, she has quickly established herself as one of the UK's most exciting emerging comic talent

Fatiha El‑Ghorri brings her sharp observational comedy and fearless perspective to Latitude, drawing on her Moroccan heritage, British Muslim identity, and lived experiences to challenge stereotypes with humour and insight. A breakout star of Taskmaster Series 19 and an award‑winning stand‑up, she has graced stages from the Royal Albert Hall to the London Palladium and appeared on Live at the Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, The Jonathan Ross Show and more.

Fatiha said, "'Nothing to see here - just me and my attitude, coming to Latitude! Can't wait!'

Known for his razor-sharp wit and viral videos, Josh Baulf brings infectious energy and relatable comedy. Hailed by Rob Beckett as "you must see live," Josh has rave reviews including five stars from One4Review and ThreeWeeks Edinburgh.

Maia Tassalini joins with her bold, energetic comedy style, blending sharp observational material and fearless personal storytelling; a BBC New Comedian of the Year 2024 finalist and Pleasance Reserve 2025 alum, she's rapidly emerging as one of the UK's most exciting new voices.

Having supported Ricky Gervais, John Bishop, and Suzi Ruffell, Matt Bragg brings seven years of comedy circuit experience to Henham Park, combining classic observational comedy with effortlessly stylish delivery. Ricky Gervais called him "classic observational comedy, delivered with effortless style."

The Preston-born Phil Ellis brings his chaotic, high-energy comedy. Phil won the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality (2023) and for Act That Should Make a Million Quid for Soppy Stern (2025), which also won joint Best Show at the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards. In 2025, Phil won the Chortle Award for Best Compere and appeared in Series 20 of Taskmaster. He created and starred in three series of the BBC Radio 4 sitcom Phil Ellis is Trying. Fresh from his sold-out national tour Bath Mat, Phil's energetic performances promise an unforgettable experience.

Fresh from conquering major comedy festivals in Edinburgh, Adelaide, Perth, and Melbourne, Thomas Green joins the bill having supported Mo Gilligan, Jason Manford, and Russell Kane. Thomas has earned his reputation for being outrageously funny. Mo Gilligan calls him an "incredible comic. One of my favourites to watch live!"

The Comedy Store brings its legendary brand of improvised comedy to Henham Park. Since 1979, the club has been synonymous with excellence in stand-up, hosting over 3,500 attendees each week and launching countless careers.

The Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalists showcase brings the best emerging talent from UK universities, representing the future of British stand-up.

Fresh from her triumph at the prestigious So You Think You're Funny? competition, Madeleine Brettingham makes her Latitude debut. The competition has launched careers including Hannah Gadsby, Peter Kay, Aisling Bea, and Sarah Millican, marking Madeleine as one of the UK's most exciting new talents.