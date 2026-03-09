Alison Jackson Seeks Celebrity Lookalikes For FAKING FAMOUS Performance At Lichfield Garrick

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BAFTA Award-winning artist Alison Jackson is searching for celebrity lookalikes ahead of her live performance FAKING FAMOUS: YOU CAN BE A CELEBRITY TOO, which will be presented at Lichfield Garrick in Lichfield on June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Following its run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received a Fringe Theatre Award, the interactive production invites audience members to participate in the creation of celebrity illusions onstage. Jackson is currently inviting local participants who resemble well-known figures to take part in the performance.

“It doesn't matter if you are not the real deal, as long as you look the part,” Jackson said.

The show recreates the machinery of modern fame through staged castings, invented backstories, makeovers, and live photo shoots. Participants are styled and transformed into celebrity lookalikes as the process unfolds onstage, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how celebrity images can be constructed.

Those interested in participating can contact Jackson through Instagram at @AlisonJacksonArtist. Selected participants may be invited to join the onstage transformations during the performance.

FAKING FAMOUS: YOU CAN BE A CELEBRITY TOO will be performed for one night only on June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or through the venue box office at 01543 412121.