Regal Entertainments’ Chantelle Joseph Named Visitor Economy Personality Of The Year

Chantelle Joseph of Regal Entertainments Ltd has been named Visitor Economy Personality of the Year at the 2026 Women in Business Awards.

The awards, organised by Downtown in Business, celebrate female-led businesses, entrepreneurs, and leaders across the Liverpool City Region. The ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Liverpool City Centre.

Joseph was recognised for her contribution to the region’s entertainment industry, including raising £30,000 for children’s charities, supporting local creative employment, nurturing regional talent, and expanding access to the performing arts.

Other nominees in the category included representatives from Liverpool ONE, The Beatles Story, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Chester Racecourse, and Tate Liverpool.

Joseph is producer and general manager of St Helens Theatre Royal and works alongside her mother Jane Joseph at Regal Entertainments Ltd, producing drama, comedy, and four pantomimes each year across the North West. Several of the company’s Christmas productions have received nominations at the UK Pantomime Awards.

The Women in Business Awards, sponsored by Paul Holmes Fine Jewellery, were co-hosted by broadcasters Lucy Meacock and Pete Price.

Joseph said she was proud to receive the recognition.

“I’m absolutely delighted and very proud to be named as Visitor Economy Personality of the Year at the 2026 Women in Business Awards, organised by Downtown in Business. These prestigious awards recognise the amazing work and impact of women who are at the heart of the region’s economy, and it was inspiring to be in the same room as so many fantastic female entrepreneurs and business leaders at the awards ceremony – particularly just ahead of International Women’s Day.

“It was a particularly tough category with some major talents who play an important part in the City Region’s visitor economy, so thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for me, and also many congratulations to all the other winners on the afternoon.”

Joseph’s career in the performing arts spans more than three decades. She trained at Dolphin Dance Studios and made her professional debut at age five in Aladdin at the Liverpool Empire Theatre.

She later performed in pantomimes across the North West, danced with the English National Ballet in Giselle, and appeared at the London Palladium with the Dolphin Dance Company. Her acting credits include Dead Drunk, Courtroom, and Hollyoaks.

For more than 17 years, Joseph has served as Resident Theatre Manager at St Helens Theatre Royal, producing and directing seasonal pantomimes and in-house productions. She also oversees national tours for Regal Entertainments Ltd, including the 2025 10-venue tour of Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

From 2021 to 2024, she served as Artistic and Operations Director of Epstein Theatre, helping re-establish the venue’s festive programme. Her production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears received nominations at the 2023 UK Pantomime Awards for Best Pantomime and Best Ensemble.

Regal Entertainments currently serves as the resident pantomime producer for the Epstein Theatre and returned for the 2025 holiday season with a production of Cinderella. In 2025 Joseph also received a UK Pantomime Award nomination for Best Direction for Snow White at St Helens Theatre Royal and a Woman of the Year nomination recognising her contribution to regional theatre and the visitor economy.