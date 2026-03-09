Belgrade Theatre to Host Events Leading Up to NANNY OF THE MAROONS

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Belgrade Theatre will host three events in March under the banner Freedom to Imagine as part of the development of its forthcoming large-scale co-created production NANNY OF THE MAROONS, planned for Spring 2027.

The production will be co-directed by Artistic Director Corey Campbell and Justine Themen and is being developed through a two-year co-creation process rooted in the lived experiences and creativity of Coventry communities. Tickets for the production will go on sale April 13 for members and April 23 for the general public.

Inspired by the story of Queen Nanny, the project draws on workshops with Coventry’s Caribbean community and other local partners to shape the production from its earliest stages. The March events will offer audiences opportunities to engage with the work in development through performances, discussions, and community showcases.

Corey Campbell said the events are designed to build connections well ahead of the production’s premiere.

“Nanny of the Maroons is a story of resistance, leadership and liberation that feels urgently relevant today,” Campbell said. “These events in March are about listening, sharing and building something together — long before the curtain rises in 2027.”

Belgrade Media Academy Showcase

Wednesday, March 18

The Belgrade’s Media Academy will present a showcase of digital content created in response to the theme “Feminist Heroes.” The screening and exhibition will feature original short films, podcasts, and written work inspired by Queen Nanny and created by participants from across the community.

Showcase and Sharing Evening

Thursday, March 19

This event will highlight how NANNY OF THE MAROONS is being shaped by Coventry communities. The evening will feature songs and music performed by local schools and choirs inspired by the story of Queen Nanny, offering audiences a glimpse into the creative process behind the developing production.

Nanny to Now: Public Conversation

Friday, March 20

The Belgrade will host Nanny to Now, a public discussion exploring the legacy of Queen Nanny and her cultural and political influence today.

The event will be hosted by Sandra Griffiths, founder and CEO of The Red Earth Collective. Panelists include writer and activist Lavinya Stennett, content creator and presenter Nissy Tee, and playwright and artistic director Chinonyerem Odimba.

The panel discussion coincides with the launch of a three-part podcast series, The Nanny’s of Today, in which co-director Justine Themen speaks with Nova Reid, Charlene Hunter, and Lorna Phillip about their work and the continuing relevance of Queen Nanny’s legacy. Episodes will be released March 10, March 17, and March 24 on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Co-Creation at the Belgrade Theatre

The events reflect the Belgrade’s long-term commitment to community collaboration. The theatre’s recent co-production After Sunday, created with Bush Theatre and shaped by NHS staff and service users, received a London run and two Offie Award nominations.

The Belgrade’s 2025 co-created production of ROMEO AND JULIET, developed with more than 150 participants from across Coventry, blended rap, R&B, and gospel influences in collaboration with That's A Rap and students from Coventry Academy. The production later toured to Hackney Empire and Bristol Old Vic.

Additional partnerships with China Plate Theatre and Rifco Theatre Company are part of the theatre’s broader effort to develop community-led productions and support new voices. The Belgrade’s current programme also includes co-productions with Paines Plough, Gate Theatre Dublin, and Wise Children.

Through these projects, the Belgrade Theatre continues to expand its co-creation model, combining large-scale artistic work with community collaboration and civic engagement.