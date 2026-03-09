SAME RIVER TWICE Will Premiere As Work-in-Progress Performances At The Rosemary Branch Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ugly Duchess Productions will present SAME RIVER TWICE, a new theatrical work written by Luci MacNair, in a series of work-in-progress performances at the Rosemary Branch Theatre in London this spring. The presentations will take place ahead of a planned full production run later in the summer.

Blending theatre and spoken word, Same River Twice offers a modern interpretation of the myth of Hades and Persephone. The piece explores themes of desire, memory, power, and personal sovereignty through an intimate, character-driven narrative.

The production will star Matty McCabe and MacNair. It will be directed by Bailey Murphy of The London Neo‑Futurists, with dialect coaching by Dominique Haussmann.

Three work-in-progress performances are scheduled for March 15, April 30, and May 21 at 7:00 p.m. Following each performance, audiences will be invited to continue the conversation with the creative team at the Rosemary Branch Pub and share feedback on the developing work.

Director Bailey Murphy said, “What I love about this piece is that it invites us to look again at a story we think we already know. MacNair takes this ancient myth and opens it up in a way that feels intimate, playful and deeply human. These Work in Progress performances invite audiences to be part of that discovery as the piece evolves.”

Tickets for the work-in-progress performances are priced from £8. Further details about the planned summer run will be announced at a later date.