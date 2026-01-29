Shoreditch Town Hall Reveals Queer and Community Focused Spring Season For 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Spring, Shoreditch Town Hall presents a celebratory season for 2026 with their new programme bursting with bold ideas, joyful gatherings and powerful acts of resistance. From a riotous, glitter-soaked satire of multi-level marketing culture staged in the iconic Council Chamber, to events marking International Women's Day and the return of much-loved Tea Dances, the season invites audiences to gather, question and celebrate community in all its forms.

Headlining the programme is DYKE Systems Ltd, a blistering new work from award-winning cabaret and theatre duo Fag Packet, Kheski Kobler and Holly Wilson-Guy. Following an iconic first showing at Shoreditch Town Hall's inaugural Summer in The Ditch in 2024, the company return fresh from a critically acclaimed, sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2025, where the show was selected as part of The Stage's Fringe Five. The production now expands into one of the venues much larger spaces, taking audiences on a journey of turbulent marketing mayhem.

Equal parts corporate seminar and queer fever dream, DYKE Systems Ltd promises wealth, empowerment and just a hint of chaos. Hosted by Sally and Susan, not your average suburban women, audiences are welcomed to the most prestigious event of the year. A sharp, subversive takedown of pyramid schemes, ruthless heteronormativity and corporate feminism, the show asks who really profits from the language of empowerment.

The run is accompanied by a series of post-show events, included with every ticket. An Opening Night Party will take place on Tuesday 21st April, with pop-up cabaret acts and DJs, followed by a Cabaret Night on Thursday 23rd April, extending into an extra special, extra chaotic and extra entrepreneurial late-night celebration featuring the boldest up and coming performers of London's cabaret scene. Book your tickets by 12pm on Thursday 12th February, to receive a free drink.

Alongside the headline production, Shoreditch Town Hall will host a programme of International Women's Day events, spotlighting voices, stories and conversations that champion gender equality across art and society. The events include the very popular History tours and a powerful talk about the Women of Shoreditch Town Hall, led by local historian Susan Doe.

Shoreditch Town Hall's much-loved Town Hall Tea Dances will continue throughout the year, offering audiences an opportunity to dance the afternoon away in the magnificent surrounding of the Assembly Hall. A Beginners' Dance Class, led by former world champion ballroom and Latin dancer Raymond Root, will also take place from 12pm-1pm before every class. Made In Shoreditch: Artist Workspace will be continuing throughout the year, as the initiative provides over 1000 free workspace slots per year to artists. They will also be hosting Improbable Devoted & Disgruntled for a second year in a row, an unconventional convention for anyone passionate about making change in Theatre and the Performing Arts.

Ellie Browning, Head of Cultural Programme, comments, "This year we celebrate 160 years of Shoreditch Town Hall, our magnificent building that has served the people of Hackney and the arts community across all its iterations. As we ramp up our programming to celebrate this milestone, we are excited to welcome Fag Packet back to the venue in this headline slot. From sharing the first scratch of the show as part of Summer in the Ditch 2024, to development with artist residency support, it's fantastic to host them in one of our main spaces. They bring with them their network of cabaret performers to takeover the venue with pop up performances in the bar and a curated cabaret night. It's going to be super smart and lots of fun."