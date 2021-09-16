Shoreditch Town Hall Announces Community Programme For Autumn 2021

Beth Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of Shoreditch Town Hall, today announces the company's community programme for Autumn 2021. Also announced is TalkShow's interactive digital production Take This Test and Apphia Campbell's Black Is The Color Of My Voice, with full programme to be announced.

The community programme begins with the return of the Town Hall Tea Dance, hosted monthly. SwingdanceUK returns with Swing into Winter, an evening of dance, with lessons offered for beginners and intermediates on 19 November, in collaboration with Shoreditch Town Hall. For young children and their families, Baby Loves Disco returns on 20 November, with discounts made available for Hackney community groups.

For young people (RE)Connect workshops will return from October half-term, featuring a broad range of exciting and innovative activities for those aged 16-19 who wish to flex their creative muscles after a whole year of lockdown learning including a Make Your Own Podcast workshop with broadcast journalist, podcast producer, and presenter Cherise Hamilton-Stephenson.

Artists Workspaces are becoming a permanent fixture in the building from September, providing 200 free desk-spaces in a dedicated communal space for artists to work alongside each other, whilst benefitting from advice sessions with Town Hall staff.

In addition, the company announce interactive digital production Take This Test from TalkShow which examines personality tests, exploring morality, and if anything can really be described as good, or bad. The production runs online, 4 - 6 October 2021. This is followed by Apphia Campbell's Black Is The Color Of My Voice inspired by the life of Nina Simone, which runs at Shoreditch Town Hall, 27-30 October.

Beth Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of Shoreditch Town Hall, says, "Shoreditch Town Hall is delighted to be welcoming audiences back into the building with Apphia Campbell's critically acclaimed solo performance Black Is The Color Of My Voice, the re-launch of our community programme, as well as a continued digital offering with TalkShow's Take This Test. We're looking forward to our regular monthly Tea Dances for older adults starting up again, having just hosted a special event programmed for those people living with dementia; the in-person delivery of our (RE)Connect workshops for young people; and the return of family events in November. We're proud to be making our Artists Workspace a permanent fixture in our building, having seen considerable take-up over the past six months, and we continue to offer a space to support artist development and the creation of new performances for Hackney audiences of the future. Our programme has been designed to give as much confidence as possible to audiences, and with their well-being as our primary concern."