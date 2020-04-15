Shobana Jeyasingh's Collaboration Michael Nyman Will Be Broadcast Live Via Facebook Premiere

Whilst unable to perform live right now, this Monday 20 April Shobana Jeyasingh Dance will broadcast its seminal dance work Configurations live, for free, via Facebook Premiere. The original Configurations was widely celebrated for its bravura use of speed and stunning detail. Revisiting and reimagining it, Jeyasingh's 2012 version gives a glimpse into the beginning of her company's life as well as the influential collaboration with composer Michael Nyman. The music Nyman composed for Configurations, here performed by Benyounes Quartet, became his acclaimed String Quartet No. 2.

Dancer Sooraj Subramaniam will be live online throughout the broadcast to answer questions about his involvement in the production.

Shobana Jeyasingh says: "Configurations launched the company with a newly commissioned score by Michael Nyman in 1988. It is a dance work that has shifted and changed, reflecting my own growth as a choreographer. In this final 're-imagining' of the work I have not sought to restage or revive earlier versions but rather bring to it my affection for the music, as well as the potential for adventure that Bharatha Natyam has always instilled in me"

Over the coming weeks the series will continue with Facebook Premieres of five more dance works choreographed by Jeyasingh: Faultline, Outlander, Too Mortal, Material Men, and Staging Schiele.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Dancers in the performance are: Sooraj Subramaniam, Rathimalar Govindarajoo, Mohammad Khairi Mokthar and Mohd Yunus Ismail.