Sheffield Theatres Announces Cast For DAMIAN'S POP-UP PANTO!

Today, Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Pantomimes announce the cast for Damian's Pop-Up Panto! at the Crucible Theatre. Joining legendary Dame, Damian Williams, are comedian, presenter and internet dancing sensation Joe Tracini (CBBC's The Dengineers, Hollyoaks), West End star Gemma Sutton (Gypsy, Follies, Girl From the North Country), Lucas Rush (Rock of Ages) and Deborah Tracey (Standing at the Sky's Edge).

A festive fun-sized treat for the whole family, Damian's Pop-Up Panto! is written and directed by regular pantomime producer Paul Hendy. Sheffield Theatres and Evolution Pantomimes have produced the Sheffield Lyceum pantomime for 14 years. This year, the panto relocates across Tudor Square to the Crucible Theatre.

This hilarious 75 minute extravaganza will tell the story of what happens when a baddie attempts to steal the joy of pantomime. Described as 'Panto's Greatest Hits', audiences are promised a fun-sized, socially-distanced show that will feature all their favourite pantomime moments including great musical numbers, the brilliant pun routine and, of course, the famous ghost gag bench!

The top calibre cast features returning performers and new faces. Damian Williams is celebrating his 13th year as Sheffield Theatres' Dame. Joe Tracini, presenter of CBBC's The Dengineers, is best known for using twitter as a platform for talking about mental health, his videos having been watched by over 40 million people. Gemma Sutton has previously appeared in two Lyceum pantomimes: Peter Pan and Dick Whittington, and Deborah Tracey returns to the Crucible, last appearing in Standing at the Sky's Edge. Lucas Rush's credits include the UK tours of Rock of Ages and American Idiot.

Sheffield Theatres are partnering with Sheffield Children's Hospital and the Starlight Children's Foundation to stream Damian's Pop-Up Panto! to thousands of children in hospitals, hospices and at home.

Damian's Pop Up Panto! is at the Crucible Theatre from Wednesday 16 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021. Tickets are on sale now from www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You