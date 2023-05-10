Sheffield People's Theatre Young Company Presents THE FOSSIL KIDS

Performances are Saturday 3 June 2023 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Sheffield People's Theatre Young Company present their brand new production: The Fossil Kids.

"So we were all packed off here. The four of us. Like Narnia but we were all wearing GAP, and there was nothing worth finding in the wardrobes, trust."

Four siblings raised by their Grandfather suddenly find themselves in charge of his legacy. No family's perfect, but The Fossil Kids have history.

A play about growing up, showing up and learning to be there for those who need you.

The cast includes members of the Young Company: Alina Aleva, Emily Allan, Grace Cook, Liliya Filippova, Xander Graves, Katy Greenhalgh, Ashley Gregory, Fadumo Hassan, Andrew Hurrel, Jasmine Jones, Beth Keller, Finn Michael and Leeam Robertson.

Sheffield People's Theatre Young Company is a group for ambitious young artists aged 18-25 looking to develop a career in the creative industries. Working with Sheffield Theatres over the period of a year, the group take part in skills workshops led by industry professionals and work towards the development of a new piece of theatre performed in the Playhouse at the culmination of the year.

Tickets for The Fossil Kids are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at Click Here.

To find out more about the Young Company, visit the Get Involved pages at Click Here.




Sheffield People's Theatre Young Company Presents THE FOSSIL KIDS
