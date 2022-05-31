Shakespeare's Globe Performs at New Amphitheatre in the Cotswolds

Shakespeare's Globe will be the first company to perform at The Amphitheatre, a stunning new venue in the heart of the Cotswolds. Julius Caesar is directed by Diane Page and performed by Globe on Tour and will open 14 - 15 June.

The Amphitheatre at Berrybank Park, in Oddington, is the only Amphitheatre in the Cotswolds and is set on the ancient wold between Stow, Moreton and Chipping Norton. Sculpted in harmony with the surrounding landscape, the beautiful, grassed 500-seat Amphitheatre looks as if it has always been there. Situated between Stow-on-the-Wold and Adlestrop - inspiration for Edward Thomas' famous poem - the Amphitheatre has sweeping views across the beautiful Evenlode valley.

Director Diane Page says: "I'm so excited to bring my production of Julius Caesar to The Amphitheatre at Berrybank Park. These past few years have revealed more than ever how betrayal, division, and cunning rhetoric are not just traits belonging to Ancient Rome. Shakespeare's Julius Caesar will be on the road this summer and I look forward to visiting this beautiful new venue."

Diane Page won the JMK Award in 2021 for Statements after an Arrest under the Immorality Act (Orange Tree Theatre). Diane returns to the Globe after assistant directing Bartholomew Fair, 2019. Her previous directing work includes Out West, In Love and Loyalty (Lyric Hammersmith) and Ghost Stories (Associate Director West End and Tour). Julius Caesar is designed by Khadija Raza with Jesse Haughton-Shaw as Dramaturg and Indiana Lown Collins as Assistant Director.

The full cast comprises of: Charlotte Bate as Cassius, Omar Bynon as Decius / Soothsayer, Anna Crichlow as Brutus, Amie Francis as Calpurnia, Cash Holland as Portia / Murellus, Jack Myers as Caska / Octavius, Samuel Oatley as Mark Antony, and Dickon Tyrrell as Julius Caesar.