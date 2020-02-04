Shakespeare's Globe Announces Full Casting For Playing Shakespeare With Deutsche Bank: MACBETH

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the full cast for the 2020 Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank production of Macbeth, directed by Cressida Brown. This full-scale, fast-paced production is created especially for young people, and will open on Wednesday 26 February until Wednesday 25 March. This year, the demand was so high that over 18,000 free tickets were allocated to state secondary schools in London and Birmingham in just one day, with thousands more students expected to watch the production during its run.

Cressida Brown, Director says, 'Macbeth asks us to consider what makes a tyrant. What cocktail of political poison, ambition and fear corrupts and divides a nation? In this most fiercely dramatic of all Shakespeare's plays, the audience is asked to reflect on this question, one which is as important today as it was in Shakespearean times'.

To coincide with this year's performances, Shakespeare's Globe is running workshops for students in schools across the country and continuing professional development (CPD) for teachers, alongside award-winning free online resources to support GCSE and A-Level curricula.

Patrick Spottiswoode, Director, Globe Education says, 'Macbeth is the most studied play in UK schools, but how many students will ever see the play in performance? This is why the need for Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank is so urgent.'

Lareena Hilton, Global Head of Brand Communications & CSR says, 'Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank sits within our global youth engagement programme, Born to Be, which aims to help young people prepare for the future and unlock their potential. All students are required to study a Shakespeare text for GCSE, but it can be so much more than just an exam text. Experiencing a live performance, which has been especially adapted for young people, at the Globe, helps students immerse themselves into the play and better understand the timeless issues which affect them and society.'

The full cast is as follows:

Mara Allen will play Witch and Fleance. Mara trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). After graduating in July 2019, she made her acting debut in The Night Watch (The Original Theatre).

Aidan Cheng will play Malcolm. Aidan recently graduated from the National Youth Theatre Repertory Company. Recent theatre work includes The King of Hell's Palace (Hampstead Theatre) and recent television work includes Harlots (Hulu).

Elly Condron will play Lady Macbeth. Elly's recent theatre work includes The Tempest (RSC), Jane Eyre (National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic) and Much Ado About Nothing (Watford Palace Theatre). Television includes I Hate Suzie (Sky), Years & Years and The Six Wives with Lucy Worsley (BBC).

Molly Logan will play Witch and Porter. Molly returns to the Globe having previously performed as Viola in the Playing Shakespeare production of Twelfth Night, as well as A Midsummer's Night Dream (including a tour of China and Russia) Blue Stockings, Taming of the Shrew and The Tempest. Molly's other recent theatre work includes A Christmas Carol (The Mac Theatre, Belfast), Love from a Stranger (UK Tour), 24 hour plays (The Old Vic) and was a finalist in Stephen Sondheim Student of the Year (The Queen's Theatre).

Jessica Murrain will play Witch and Lady Macduff. Jessica's recent theatre work includes Peter Pan (National Theatre), A Christmas Carol (RSC) and King Lear (Duke of York's Theatre).

Samuel Oatley will play Banquo. Samuel's recent theatre work includes Any Means Necessary (Nottingham Playhouse), King Lear (Theatre Royal Bath) and Richard III (Nottingham Playhouse/York Theatre Royal). Television includes Strike: Lethal White, Small Axe, Doctor Who (BBC) and Cursed (Netflix).

Ekow Quartey will play Macbeth. Ekow returns to the Globe having played Lysander in Sean Holmes' A Midsummer Night's Dream last summer. He has also appeared in Richard II and The Complete Walk: Titus Andronicus. Ekow's other recent theatre work includes Barber Shop Chronicles, Amadeus, People, Places and Things and Peter Pan (National Theatre). Television includes This Way Up (Channel 4), Call the Midwife and Enterprice (BBC). Film includes The Current War, The Valentine and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Dickon Tyrrell will play Duncan. Dickon has appeared regularly on the Globe stage, most recently in The Merry Wives of Windsor and Bartholomew Fair last summer, the Playing Shakespeare productions of Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night and Othello and The Oresteia, Anne Boleyn, The Knight of the Burning Pestle and The Duchess of Malfi. Dickon's other recent theatre credits include Labour of Love (Noel Coward Theatre), Anatomy of a Suicide, Harvest (Royal Court) and The Merchant of Venice, Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, Richard II, Richard III, Julius Caesar, The Devil is an Ass (RSC). Dickon is also one of the Globe's Higher Education Consultants and a fellow of the RSA.

Jack Wilkinson will play Macduff. Jack returns to the Globe having previously performed as Sebastian in the Playing Shakespeare production of Twelfth Night. Jack's other recent theatre work includes The D-Road (Claybody Theatre), Love Lies Bleeding and Grimm's Ditch (The Print Room) and David Copperfield (Oldham Coliseum) for which he was nominated for Best Actor at the MTA Awards. Television work includes Marvellous (BBC). Film includes The Love Punch.

Amanda Wright will play Ross. Amanda returns to the Globe having previously performed in Ralegh: The Treason Trial last year. Other recent theatre work includes Meek (Headlong), Let Me Play The Lion Too (Barbican/Told By An Idiot), The Government Inspector (Birmingham Repertory Theatre), The 24 Hour Plays (Old Vic) and Big Break (Hampstead Theatre). Television includes Marley's Ghosts (BBC).





