Serendipity Institute for Black Arts and Heritage Launches UK’s First MA in Black British Dance and Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A groundbreaking new Master’s degree, MA Black British Dance and Performance, has officially launched, accredited by the Northern School of Contemporary Dance (NSCD) and delivered by the Serendipity Institute for Black Arts and Heritage. This pioneering programme is the first MA dedicated to centring Black British dance and performance within academic and professional contexts in the UK.

The course offers a vital platform for artists, cultural leaders, and researchers to interrogate identity, representation, and heritage through the lens of dance. Blending practice-based and academic learning, the MA incorporates Serendipity’s Living Archive, diverse choreographic practices, and international networks across the African and African Caribbean Diaspora. By uniting creative practice, critical theory, and professional development, the degree aims to prepare graduates to become influential voices shaping the future of dance and performance.

Pawlet Brookes MBE, Founder, CEO, and Artistic Director of Serendipity Institute, said:

“This programme is a milestone in reimagining how Black British dance and performance are taught, understood and celebrated. It amplifies voices, creates new narratives, and empowers future leaders in the arts.”

Sharon Watson MBE, Principal and CEO of NSCD, added:

“We are proud to be accrediting this pioneering MA, which champions diversity, creativity and critical dialogue. This programme will nurture the next generation of artists and leaders who will continue to challenge, innovate and inspire.”

Programme Highlights

Access to leading practitioners and guest lecturers from across African, African Caribbean, and wider Diasporic communities

Engagement with Serendipity’s archive collections and major events such as Let’s Dance International Frontiers (LDIF)

A curriculum combining academic rigour with professional development to support sustainable careers in the arts, academia, and cultural leadership

National and international networks that connect graduates with a global community of practitioners and innovators

Applications will open this autumn, with the first cohort beginning in 2026.