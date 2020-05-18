Sasha Velour Announces New Dates for SMOKE & MIRRORS UK Tour

Sasha Velour announced today the return of her critically acclaimed one-queen show Smoke & Mirrors to the UK. The global drag superstar and theatre artist, Sasha Velour, will tour seven cities in the UK from 26 January until 03 February 2021. Following a sold-out run of UK shows earlier this year, the RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 champion is bringing the highly anticipated show back to UK and this time to even bigger venues, including the legendary Hammersmith Apollo, giving more fans the chance to see the spectacular Smoke & Mirrors in 2021.



Sasha Velour says: "I am so excited returning to the UK and Europe to complete the Smoke & Mirrors Tour in 2021! I cannot wait for us to all be together again! Please stay inside, stay safe and support your local drag artists online!"



Smoke & Mirrors has been widely praised as an astounding combination of drag, theatre, visual art, magic and personal storytelling. Watch Velour explore into rose petals, vanish in a puff of smoke, saw herself in half, conjure a rainstorm and even transform into a tree - it's a spectacle that must be seen to be believed!



Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen who entered the international stage after winning season 9 of the Emmy-winning reality TV competition Ru Paul's Drag Race. She is the created and director of the critically acclaimed drag revue Nightgowns, which she produced in theatres in New York, London, and Los Angeles and has now been adapted into an 8-part docuseries for streaming platform, Quibi.



She has pioneered the use of projection mapping in lip-synch drag performances and is known for combining emotional pathos with theatrical stunts. In September 2018 she collaborated with Opening Ceremony to produce, direct, and host their Fall New York Fashion Week Show, better known as "The Gift of Showz". In December that year, Velour spoke and performed at The Smithsonian's The Long Conversation among the world's leading cancer surgeons and NASA scientists, to share how the power of drag can provide optimism for the future.



In 2021, Sasha Velour brings Smoke & Mirrors back to the UK, promising a uniquely spectacular night of drag.

Tickets for Sasha Velour's Smoke & Mirrors' UK tour go on general sale Wednesday, 20 May 2020 at 9AM HERE

SASHA VELOUR 'SMOKE & MIRRORS' 2021 TOUR DATES



JANUARY



Tue 26 MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Thu 28 PLYMOUTH Pavilion

Fri 29 BATH The Forum

Sat 30 LONDON Eventim Apollo





FEBRUARY

Mon 01 GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall *rescheduled date*

Tue 02 EDINBURGH Usher Hall *rescheduled date*

Wed 03 NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre



