Sasha Regan's Sailors Sail To Theatre Royal Winchester

Sasha Regan's award-nominated crew sail to their Winchester port....

Following their widely acclaimed run in London, Sasha Regan's award-nominated All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore crew are sailing towards the Theatre Royal Winchester where they will dock from 21st -27th April.

The eye-popping, burly sailors invite you to join them below deck on board a World War II battleship in this inventive reimagining of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first international blockbuster H.M.S. Pinafore, or "The Lass That Loved a Sailor". The run follows hot on the heels of a hugely successful month-long run at Wilton's Music Hall where cast and crew received 2 Off-West End award nominations for Best Opera Production and Best Performance in an Opera Production (for the entire ensemble).

With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, this charming comic operetta deals with the age-old conundrum of love between social classes. The Captain's daughter, Josephine, is caught between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea when she falls for lower class sailor Ralph Rackstraw, but the Captain wishes for her to marry the upstanding Sir Joseph Porter, the First Lord of the Admiralty. Will Josephine follow her heart or honour her father's wish? Find out from March. Anything is possible in this epic seagoing love story.

Expect plenty of mischief and surprises on the high seas from the brawny Popeyes and their gorgeous lasses.

The run in Winchester follows their widely acclaimed award-nominated All-Male The Pirates of Penzance runs at Wilton's (2019) and at the Palace Theatre, West End (December 2020) and their award-winning UK and Australian tours.

Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore docks at the Theatre Royal Winchester from 21st April - 27th April 2022.

Tickets: https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/hms-pinafore

Box Office: 01962 840 440

Address: Theatre Royal Winchester, 21-23 Jewry Street, Winchester SO23 8SB