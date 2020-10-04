Sarah Thorne Theatre Cancels This Year's Panto, and All Performances Through Spring 2021

The adult education centre where the theatre is housed has closed due to the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

The Sarah Thorne Theatre in Broadstairs has cancelled plans for this year's panto, The Isle of Thanet News reports.

The adult education centre where the theatre is housed has closed due to the latest COVID-19 guidelines. This leaves the theatre closed for an indefinite period of time.

Michael Wheatley-Ward, founder of the Sarah Thorne Theatre said, "With a heavy heart we are devastated to announce that The Sarah Thorne Theatre's annual pantomime season will not go ahead this year."

"Following the ongoing Governmental measures and guidelines, providing the community with a festive production of any quality was proving an increasingly hard achievement and less financially viable as time went on, although we had every intention of producing a socially distanced Pantomime this year," he said.

In addition, all shows are postponed until Spring 2021.

"We do hope The Sarah Thorne Theatre shall once again provide quality live theatre, however we must be realistic and transparent in the fact a forced closure for over a year may honestly not be a financially sustainable viability without any form of income or help," he said. "We will remain positive minded, we are already moving productions further into next year. We will promise to do everything practicable to Raise the Curtain once again."

Read more on The Isle of Thanet News.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You