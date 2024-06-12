Sam Lupton, Tom Major, and More Will Lead UK and Dublin Tour of ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for the 2024/25 UK & Dublin tour of the smash hit show ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL. Starring Sam Lupton (Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors) as Del Boy and Tom Major, making his professional theatre debut, as Rodney. Direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End, the show comes to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Monday 21 – Saturday 26 October 2024.

Georgina Hagan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Heathers The Musical) reprises her role as Raquel, Craig Berry (The Bodyguard, Mama Mia) returns to his role as Boycie and Nicola Munns (Spring Awakening, Don Giovanni) steps back into the high heels of his long-suffering wife Marlene. Nicola also plays the role of Cassandra. They are joined by their original West End co-stars Lee VG (Les Miserables) as Trigger, Bradley John (Pandora’s Box) as Denzil; Darryl Paul (The Commitments, We Will Rock You) as Mike / Tony Driscoll / Cripps and Rhys Owen (The Full Monty, Spamalot); Christopher Arkeston (Oh! What a Lovely War) and Andrew Bryant (who is also the Resident Director). The company is completed by Peter Watts (The Threepenny Opera, Assassins) as Danny Driscoll / Mickey Pearce; Richard J Hunt (Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Dating Agent; Gloria Acquaah-Harrison (Mawa Monologue Slam 2022 winner) as Mrs Obooko / Wedding Fitter. Kieran Andrew (The Snow Queen, The Brunch Club); Katie Paine (Heathers, We Will Rock You); Amanda Coutts (We Will Rock You, Starlight Express) and Oscar Dobbins complete the ensemble.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger (Fawlty Towers – The Play), and based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Fans and critics alike praised ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL in their droves during its triumphant West End run: The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it “One Del of a show!”; the Daily Mirror said it was “a treat for Trotter fans" in their five-star review. The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that “Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy”. Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the “unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!”. While the Daily Mail urged its readers to “raise a glass of ‘Tittinger’ to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End!”

Join in and take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you’ve never heard it before, and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you’re guaranteed to have a right ol’ knees-up! ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share. So don’t delay, get on the blower, and get a ticket for a truly cushty night out - only a 42 carat PLONKER would miss it!

Tickets for ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL are now on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk

Tour Dates

23rd – 28th September

Bromley Churchill Theatre

30th September – 5th October

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

07th– 12th October

Bradford Alhambra Theatre

14th – 19th October

York Grand Opera House

21st – 26th October

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

28th October – 2nd November

Glasgow Theatre Royal

4th – 9th November

Edinburgh Playhouse

11th – 16th November

Manchester Opera House

18th – 23rd November

Manchester Opera House

25th – 30th November

Sunderland Empire Theatre

2nd – 7th December

Stoke Regent Theatre

11th – 14th December

Brighton Dome

17th – 23rd December

Hammersmith Eventin Apollo

27th – 29th December

Hammersmith Eventin Apollo

30th December – 5th January

Hammersmith Eventin Apollo

7th – 11th January

Ipswich Regent Theatre

13th – 18th January

Norwich Theatre Royal

20th – 25th January

Llandudno Venue Cymru

27th January – 1st February

Bristol Hippodrome

3rd – 8th February

Bristol Hippodrome

10th – 15th February

Newcastle Theatre Royal

