Sadler's Wells' Company of Elders Will Perform Two New Works From Euan Garrett and John-William Watson

Company of Elders invites audiences to join their journey of identity in two new pieces made for them by Euan Garrett and John-William Watson. Company of Elders is Sadler's Wells' resident company for non-professional dancers over 60 made up of older adults aged 60+ from the local community, they meet every week to rehearse.



Euan Garrett recently performed in Sadler's Wells' production of Pete Townshend's Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet and his new piece The Real Me leads Company of Elders on an investigation of 1960's culture and mod identity, which many of the company members experienced firsthand.

The Real Me explores themes of memory and identity, as the company journeys back to the 1960s. Through movement, we step into the world of Mods and Rockers, experiencing a day in the life of each persona. The piece captures the energy, style, and spirit of the era, while reflecting on how these identities shaped youth culture and self-expression. Euan is currently playing the role of Peeta in the stage adaptation of The Hunger Games.

John-William Watson's latest surreal comedy They Look Like People, is an absurdly whimsical exploration of identity. Reality is overturned as the audience is invited to observe a group of strangers inside a doctor's waiting room. As their comfort in their anonymity is slowly upended by a person who is uncannily not like the others the piece asks who are we, in the awkward moments in-between? Waiting for the kettle to boil, the rain to stop, the bus to arrive; the beautifully unremarkable moments.

The new work features collaborations with set and Costume Designer Joshua Cartmell, composer Adam Vincent Clarke and lighting designer Amelia Hawkes. Watson was a Sadler's Wells Young Associates from 2020-22 and this year founded NOT TO BE REPRODUCED, their independent devising and performance company.



Euan Garrett said, “Working with Company of Elders has been an absolute joy. Their openness and lack of judgement has created such a supportive environment, where every idea can be explored with enthusiasm. They are incredibly willing, responsive, and generous with their own suggestions, which has enriched the creative process. It has truly been both a pleasure and an honour to collaborate with them in bringing The Real Me to life.”

John-William Watson said, “Working with Company of Elders on They Look Like People has been a truly collaborative one. We began the process with discussions on identity, on what shapes us, what things or events carve out who we are. I shared a lot about myself, my work and stories about who I am and in turn I was greeted with the beautiful, strange, sometimes sad, sometimes funny stories of 22 dancers, and who they are. The foundation of this new work is built from exactly that - it's about someone's favourite scarf, it's about someone's childhood home, it's about the movies someone used to sneak into, it's about what chocolates someone got their mum for her birthday; the beautifully unremarkable moments.”