SUCKER 4 U Comes to The Pleasance For LGBTQ+ History Month 2022

A new queer horror-comedy about the whirlwind romance between a normal man and a giant tentacled death-god from beyond the stars.

Written and performed by Reece Connolly, SUCKER 4 U will play at The Pleasance Islington on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th February, as part of the theatre's LGBTQ+ History Month Season, after a successful debut at last year's London Horror Festival.

When his ship sinks in the depths of the Arctic, young scholar and sole survivor, Atticus East Esq. awakes in a vast abandoned necropolis. He soon stumbles upon the city's sole inhabitant - the dread tentacled elder god, Cthulhu. An instant attraction is formed and, after a steamy night together, so begins a dramatic and passionate affair that threatens to tear apart the very fabric of the universe itself.

SUCKER 4 U chops up the eldritch horrors of the Lovecraftian mythos and mashes it together with all the hallmarks of a classic romantic tale [but with added demonic aliens]. It's both a celebration and a satirisation of queer dating culture, framed through a liberally Vaselined lens of gothic cosmic horror, stuffed to bursting with camp, colour, and cheekiness.

It's an abomination, but a bafflingly heartwarming one at that. This hour of cabaret-theatre-standup-chaos proves that the apocalypse has never felt so monstrously sexy.

Reece Connolly is a queer writer, performer, producer and artist from the North East, currently based in East London. Their previous work includes 'LAST ORDERS: THE HAUNTING OF THE OLD RED LION' [Old Red Lion Theatre Islington, 2019] and 'CHUTNEY' [The Bunker, 2018], as well as credits in a number of independent British horror films such as 'A Werewolf In England' and 'The Haunting Of Bloody Tower.'

Tickets are available at www.pleasance.co.uk or by calling the box office on 0207609 1800.