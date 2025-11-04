STRICTLY COME DANCING's Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara Will Embark on New Tour For 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara have announced a brand new tour for spring 2026, called 'Let's Face The Music...and Dance!'.

The dance stars' new show is an evocative tribute honouring the composers, songwriters and record producers whose artistry behind the scenes has transcended generations. From chart-topping pop anthems to the stage and screen's iconic scores, Aljaž and Janette will dance to the soundtrack of our lives.

In addition to a supporting cast featuring some of the UK's very best dancers, 'Let's Face The Music...and Dance!' will feature live music courtesy of boogie woogie piano star Tom Seals and his Big Band, who was a huge hit with audiences when he starred alongside Aljaž and Janette on their sell-out 2025 tour 'A Night To Remember'.

Aljaž and Janette's 16-date tour for 'Let's Face The Music...and Dance!' begins at The York Barbican on 18th April and ends at Sheffield City Hall on 6th May, and includes a date at The London Palladium on 30th April.

A venue pre-sale will take place from 10.00am on Wednesday 5th November, before tickets go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 7th November, available from all venues, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.letsfacethemusicanddance.com.

Janette Manrara said, "Let's Face The Music...and Dance! is a love letter to all the behind-the-scenes songwriters, film composers and record producers, whose timeless melodies and unforgettable lyrics provide never-ending inspiration for dancers across the world. From David Foster, Quincy Jones, George Gershwin, Burt Bacharach, Irving Berlin, Hans Zimmer and so many more, Aljaž and I can't wait to celebrate their creative genius in what we truly believe will be our best show yet."

Aljaž said, "Working with Tom Seals and his fantastic musicians last year was both a joy and a privilege. You simply can't beat dancing to incredible live music. In fact, Tom's impact on last year's tour played a huge role in inspiring Let's Face The Music...and Dance! It was such a pleasure, and we are very much looking to sharing our brand new show with everybody. So let's celebrate this music and dance!"

The full list of dates for 'Let's Face The Music...and Dance!' is as follows (* indicates additional matinee performance):

Tour Dates

18 Apr - York, York Barbican

19 Apr - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

21 Apr - Carlisle, Sands Centre

22 Apr - Gateshead, Glasshouse

23 Apr - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

24 Apr - Aberdeen, Music Hall

25 Apr - Perth, Perth Concert Hall

26 Apr - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

28 Apr - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

29 Apr - Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre* (on sale soon)

30 Apr - London, The London Palladium

01 May - Bath, Forum

02 May - Ipswich, Regent Theatre

03 May - Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

05 May - Blackpool, Opera House

06 May - Sheffield, City Hall